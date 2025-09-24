Tokyo's Waseda Uni. Releases Podcast Season 2, Ep. 1 'Translanguaging and Identity: Research in the Japanese Context'

Assoc. Prof. Theron Muller from the Faculty of Human Sciences discusses his research on translanguaging within the Japanese sociolinguistic context.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waseda University released the first episode, “Translanguaging and Identity: Research in the Japanese Context”, of season two of its English language podcast series “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on September 23, 2025. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Episode 1: “Translanguaging and Identity: Research in the Japanese Context”In this season two inaugural episode, Associate Professor Theron Muller from the Faculty of Human Sciences joins PhD student Peter Chai to discuss his research on translanguaging, which views languages as interconnected and synchronously working together, within the Japanese sociolinguistic context. The episode also highlights one of Waseda’s innovative English-based degree programs in the Graduate School of Human Sciences, where Professor Muller teaches. Additionally, he offers valuable insights for researchers considering academic careers in Japan, emphasizing both the unique opportunities and cultural transitions involved in joining Waseda’s vibrant community.About Season 2Season two will feature eight knowledgeable Waseda researchers casually conversing with Waseda PhD students about their recent, rigorously conducted research in the humanities/social sciences, their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda, and the merits of the English-based degree programs they are a part of. Short 15-minutes episodes will cover a range of themes that include legendary game designer Hideo Kojima, territorial disputes in Northeast Asia, and hybrid peacebuilding. It’s the perfect choice for international listeners considering attending university in Japan, current students contemplating further study in graduate school, and researchers looking to make the move to Japan and work for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release ScheduleOne episode released every two weeks.*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 2（Release date: 2025/10/7）：Associate Professor Brian Hikari Hartzheim (Faculty of International Research and Education)—“Hideo Kojima and the Art of Game Design”■Episode 3（Release date: 2025/10/21）：Professor Alexander Bukh (Graduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies)—“Social Construction of Territorial Disputes in Northeast Asia”■Episode 4（Release date: 2025/11/04）：Associate Professor Jack Seddon (Faculty of Political Science and Economics)—“Market Makers: The Politics of Market Design”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2024 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. Additionally, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #65) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

Waseda University Podcasts: "Rigorous Research, Real Impact" Season 2, Ep. 1 Teaser

