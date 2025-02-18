Tokyo’s Waseda University Releases Podcast Episode 8 "Unlocking the Rise of Conspiracy Movements in Japan"

Recording at the Waseda International House of Literature (the Haruki Murakami Library)

Asst. Prof. Robert Fahey talks about conspiracy beliefs, the information environment, populist movements, and the broader political system in Japan and beyond.

I don’t think any of us have thought through how you govern a society in which people cannot agree on the basic facts of the world.” — Asst. Prof. Robert Fahey

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waseda University released the eighth and final episode of the first installment of its English language podcast series “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on February 18, 2025. The episode is titled “Unlocking the Rise of Conspiracy Movements in Japan”. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Episode 8: “Unlocking the Rise of Conspiracy Movements in Japan”In this final episode of the first installment of the series, Assistant Professor Robert Fahey (Waseda Institute for Advanced Study) serves as the guest and talks candidly with his Research Assistant Romeo Marcantuoni (Ph.D. Candidate, Graduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies) about their joint research project examining the rise of Japan’s Sanseito party, which was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their conversation explores the interplay between conspiracy beliefs, the increasingly complex information environment, populist movements, and the broader political system in Japan and beyond.About the Series:Waseda University’s first ever English-language academic podcast titled “Waseda University Podcasts: Rigorous Research, Real Impact” is an 8-episode series broadly showcasing the diverse work of our renowned social sciences and humanities researchers. In each of the short 15-45 minute episodes we welcome a knowledgeable researcher to casually converse with an MC about their recent, rigorously conducted research, the positive impact it has on society, and their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda. It is a perfect choice for listeners with a strong desire to learn, including current university students considering graduate school, researchers looking for their next collaborative project, or even those considering working for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.About Waseda University:Waseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2023 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #63) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.