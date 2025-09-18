Tokyo's Waseda University to Launch Season 2 of its English Podcast “Rigorous Research, Real Impact”

Recording at the Haruki Murakami Library

Season 2 will showcase the diverse work of Waseda social sciences and humanities researchers and also introduce the English-based degree programs they teach in.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of the first season of its English language podcast “Rigorous Research, Real Impact,” Waseda University will be launching season two on September 23, 2025 (Tue). The eight-episode season will continue to broadly showcase the diverse work of Waseda University social sciences and humanities researchers while also introducing the English-degree programs they teach in. “Rigorous Research, Real Impact” is available for free on Spotify Apple Podcasts , Amazon Music, and YouTube Season two will feature eight knowledgeable Waseda researchers casually conversing with Waseda PhD students about their recent, rigorously conducted research in the humanities/social sciences, their thoughts on working in Japan at Waseda, and the merits of the English-degree programs they are a part of. Short 15-minutes episodes will cover a range of themes that include legendary game designer Hideo Kojima, territorial disputes in Northeast Asia, and hybrid peacebuilding. It’s the perfect choice for international listeners considering attending university in Japan, current students contemplating further study in graduate school, and researchers looking to make the move to Japan and work for a university that stresses the importance of interdisciplinary approaches.Episode Release ScheduleOne episode released every two weeks.*Please note the schedule is subject to change.■Episode 1（Release date: 2025/09/23）：Associate Professor Theron Muller (Faculty of Human Sciences)—“Translanguaging and Identity: Research in the Japanese Context”■Episode 2（Release date: 2025/10/7）：Associate Professor Brian Hikari Hartzheim (Faculty of International Research and Education)—“Hideo Kojima and the Art of Game Design”■Episode 3（Release date: 2025/10/21）：Professor Alexander Bukh (Graduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies)—“Social Constructed Borders: Territorial Disputes in Northeast Asia”■Episode 4（Release date: 2025/11/04）：Associate Professor Jack Seddon (Faculty of Political Science and Economics)—“Market Makers: The Politics of Market Design”■Episode 5（Release date: 2025/11/18）：Associate Professor Megumi Kagawa (Faculty of Social Sciences)—“Hybrid Peacebuilding: Local Voices in Conflict Resolution”■Episode 6（Release date: 2025/12/2）：Associate Professor Pau Pitarch (Faculty of Letters, Arts and Sciences)—Episode Title TBD■Episode 7（Release date: 2025/12/16）：Professor Alex Coad (Faculty of Commerce)—Episode Title TBD■Episode 8（Release date: 2026/1/13）：Professor Jung Yuhee (Faculty of Social Sciences)—Episode Title TBDAbout Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 14 of its graduate schools. According to the 2024 Japan Student Service Organization’s report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. Additionally, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #65) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #99).

Waseda University Podcasts: "Rigorous Research, Real Impact" Season 2 Teaser

