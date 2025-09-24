St. Johnsbury Barracks / Drug Possession
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4008474
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Underhill
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025 at approximately 0034 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Duck Pond Rd, Waterford, Vermont
VIOLATION:
- Drugs – Cocaine Possession (Misdemeanor)
- Drugs – Depressant, Stimulant, and Narcotic Possession (Misdemeanor)
ACCUSED: Megan Young
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/23/2025 at approximately 0034 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a suspicious person walking near VT Route 18 and Duck Pond Road in the town of Waterford, Vermont. Upon arrival, troopers located a female, identified as Megan Young (41) of St. Johnsbury, walking on the side of the road. Subsequent investigation revealed that Young was in possession of cocaine and other controlled substances. Young was issued a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on December 1, 2025, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Underhill
Vermont State Police
Troop A- St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US RT 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05879
(802) 748-3111
