Rutland Barracks // Cocaine Possession, DLS

CASE#: 25B4007169

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2025 at approximately 2317 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Street, Rutland City

ACCUSED: Andrew Webb

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Cocaine Possession (felony, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jessica Coleman

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Cocaine Possession

ACCUSED: Jessica Taylor

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Cocaine Possession

ACCUSED: Sara Webb

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: Cocaine Possession (Felony)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 3, 2025, at approximately 2317 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a motor vehicle for an observed violation. During the stop, Troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Consent to search the vehicle and occupants was obtained, and Troopers located suspected cocaine in the possession of each passenger, identified as Sara Webb, Jessica Coleman, and Jessica Taylor, as well as the operator, identified as Andrew Webb. Occupants were transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.