Rutland Barracks // Cocaine Possession, DLS
CASE#: 25B4007169
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2025 at approximately 2317 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Street, Rutland City
ACCUSED: Andrew Webb
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
CHARGES: Cocaine Possession (felony, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Jessica Coleman
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
CHARGES: Cocaine Possession
ACCUSED: Jessica Taylor
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
CHARGES: Cocaine Possession
ACCUSED: Sara Webb
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
CHARGES: Cocaine Possession (Felony)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 3, 2025, at approximately 2317 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a motor vehicle for an observed violation. During the stop, Troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Consent to search the vehicle and occupants was obtained, and Troopers located suspected cocaine in the possession of each passenger, identified as Sara Webb, Jessica Coleman, and Jessica Taylor, as well as the operator, identified as Andrew Webb. Occupants were transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation, and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
