Royalton Barracks / Crash / DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2005472
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2025 @ approximately 2142 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gunderson Rd / US Route 4, Bridgewater
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Morgan Hill
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Naperville, Illinois
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash into the guardrail on Gunderson Rd, Bridgewater. Troopers with the Royalton Barracks responded and identified the operator as Morgan Hill (36). Throughout investigation, Hill was displaying signs of impairment. Hill was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Hill was released on citation to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2025
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
