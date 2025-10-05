Royalton Barracks / Crash / DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2005472

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 10/04/2025 @ approximately 2142 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gunderson Rd / US Route 4, Bridgewater

VIOLATION: DUI Drug





ACCUSED: Morgan Hill

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Naperville, Illinois









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash into the guardrail on Gunderson Rd, Bridgewater. Troopers with the Royalton Barracks responded and identified the operator as Morgan Hill (36). Throughout investigation, Hill was displaying signs of impairment. Hill was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Hill was released on citation to answer to the above charge.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/2025

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







