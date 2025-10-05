Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2005465

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/4/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rand Road, Randolph, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: David Larrabee

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was dispatched to the report of a wanted individual passed out in a vehicle. On scene Troopers recognized the individual as David Larrabee, who had an outstanding Arrest Warrant for the following charges: Aggravated Domestic Assault-First Degree, Criminal Threatening, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Torture- First Offense. He was also in violation of multiple Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Larrabee was taken into custody and ultimately transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1000 bail. Larrabee was cited to appear in court on 10/6/25.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-6-25 @1230p

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.