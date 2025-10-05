Royalton Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2005465
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/4/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rand Road, Randolph, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: David Larrabee
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was dispatched to the report of a wanted individual passed out in a vehicle. On scene Troopers recognized the individual as David Larrabee, who had an outstanding Arrest Warrant for the following charges: Aggravated Domestic Assault-First Degree, Criminal Threatening, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Torture- First Offense. He was also in violation of multiple Court Ordered Conditions of Release. Larrabee was taken into custody and ultimately transported to Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $1000 bail. Larrabee was cited to appear in court on 10/6/25.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-6-25 @1230p
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.