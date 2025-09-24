FW: Vermont State Police / 2nd Degree Attempted Murder
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
STATION: New Haven Barracks
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025
LOCATION: New Haven, Vermont
ACCUSED: Vicente Delacruz Rodriguez
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: 2nd Degree Attempted Murder / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual violence).
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/23/25 at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified by dispatch of a Family Fight/Domestic in the Town of New Haven, Vermont. Investigation revealed Vicente Delacruz Rodriguez (28) had placed another person in fear of serious bodily injury or death. Vicente was arrested without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Delacruz Rodriguez was lodged with conditions at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility (HOLD WITHOUT BAIL); he is scheduled to appear at Addison County Superior Court on 09/24/2025 at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: HOLD WITHOUT BAIL
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Justin Busby (434)
Vermont State Police
B Troop- New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy
New Haven, VT 05472
Tel: (802)388-4919
Fax: (802)452-7918
Email: justin.busby@vermont.gov
