FW: Vermont State Police / 2nd Degree Attempted Murder

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: New Haven Barracks

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025

LOCATION: New Haven, Vermont

ACCUSED: Vicente Delacruz Rodriguez

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: 2nd Degree Attempted Murder / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual violence).

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/23/25 at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified by dispatch of a Family Fight/Domestic in the Town of New Haven, Vermont. Investigation revealed Vicente Delacruz Rodriguez (28) had placed another person in fear of serious bodily injury or death. Vicente was arrested without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Delacruz Rodriguez was lodged with conditions at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility (HOLD WITHOUT BAIL); he is scheduled to appear at Addison County Superior Court on 09/24/2025 at 12:30 pm.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: HOLD WITHOUT BAIL

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.