Bunks Across America Unites Communities to Build Thousands of Beds for Children in Need

A volunteer with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace - IA, Linn County chapter uses a drill to build a headboard during the annual Bunks Across America event. A Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteer uses a drill press to construct bed components during a Bunks Across America event hosted at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Twin Falls, Idaho. A Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteer and a Lowe's "Red Vest" associate pose for a photo together during the Bunks Across America community bed build partnership between the SHP - MO, Rolla chapter and the local Lowe's Home Improvement store.

Annual Sleep in Heavenly Peace Event Breaks Records, Builds Hope and Delivers Dreams

This event unifies our chapters and volunteers from coast to coast around a common mission, proving that when we work together, we can change thousands of lives in a single day.” — Jordan Allen, executive director of SHP

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s (SHP) seventh annual Bunks Across America (BAA) event mobilized 12,955 volunteers with 209 chapters nationwide Sept. 6-13, in building 10,075 beds for children in need.The weeklong initiative marks the largest bed-building effort yet for the nonprofit, which has delivered beds to more than 300,000 children since 2012."Bunks Across America is the heartbeat of our organization," said Jordan Allen, executive director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "This event unifies our chapters and volunteers from coast to coast around a common mission, proving that when we work together, we can change thousands of lives in a single day."While SHP works year-round to combat child bedlessness , Bunks Across America serves as a powerful rallying point for communities to come together and make a tangible difference in the lives of children.The organization is proud to report that beds built during BAA are already being delivered to children by local SHP chapters.This year's success was bolstered by expanded partnerships, including 52 BAA events hosted at Lowe's Home Improvement stores. Of those 52 Lowe’s stores, 41 facilitated BAA bed builds in partnership with the second annual Lowe's PRO Services Serves program, connecting Lowe’s Independent Home Services PROviders with local SHP volunteers."Since BAA's inaugural event in 2019, Lowe's Home Improvement has been more than a sponsor—they've been a true partner in our mission," said J.P. Wilson, senior director of chapter operations at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "What sets Lowe's apart is their hands-on commitment. Their associates and Independent Service PROviders volunteer their time and skills, experiencing firsthand the joy of building hope for local families. This authentic partnership has helped us reach more communities than we ever imagined possible."SHP's mission is to ensure NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!, and BAA is one way the organization champions this effort. Thanks to the generous support of national BAA sponsors Lowe's Home Improvement, Jockey, and Ashley Furniture Industries, as well as countless local sponsors, SHP is able to make a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of children.“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for each and every one of our volunteers, donors and sponsors,” said Luke Michelson, founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “What began in a small town with a simple desire to help one family has grown into a movement that has a positive impact on hundreds of thousands of lives.”Since its humble beginnings in an Idaho garage in 2012, SHP has grown to include over 370 chapters across the United States and has expanded into four countries. The organization remains committed to its mission of ending child bedlessness in North America and beyond, and is actively seeking volunteers, donations, community and corporate partnerships, and chapters in new locations to continue its impactful community work.For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace and how to get involved, visit shpbeds.org AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! With 2-3% of American children sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, we know a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG.

