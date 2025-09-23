TAFE SA launches free short course on AI to prepare workforce for the future

The Malinauskas Labor Government is launching a free short course offered by TAFE SA to help build the essential knowledge and skills for people to understand and use artificial intelligence (AI), as it becomes more relevant to our lives.

It is among the first of its kind in Australia.

The micro-credential, AI Essentials: Getting Started with Artificial Intelligence, includes an introduction to how the technology works, and raises awareness of privacy, safety and ethical considerations.

Developed by TAFE SA, the course is free and available online, offering flexibility and accessibility for people wherever they live across South Australia to learn about the new technology.

The course is designed to support South Australian workers to upskill – ensuring they have access to the skills development and training they deserve.

It follows the recent announcement that an AI tool developed by the Department for Education and Microsoft is set to be rolled out to all public secondary students from next term. South Australia was the only jurisdiction in Australia not to ban AI in schools – instead taking the opportunity to prepare students for the world in which they live.

EdChat, which is similar to the AI tool ChatGPT, was specifically designed for educational use in South Australia and has additional security protections in place to safeguard students.

The AI TAFE course requires between five and 10 hours of self-paced study and participants will receive a certificate of completion once they have finished.

The fully online course provides engaging and easy-to-follow content exploring what AI is, how it works and how it is being applied at work and home.

The course will be available from Monday, September 29 and people can register their interest via the TAFE SA website from today.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

AI is being incorporated into workplaces and applied in industries right across the globe, and this course offers people the chance to build on their skills at no cost.

Our focus is on backing South Australian workers – that’s why we’ve developed this course and made it free.

In South Australia, we have embraced the technology, rather than attempt to ignore it, and this includes providing opportunities for people to learn about its advantages and its implications.

AI will be a part of our work and lives in the future, which means we have a responsibility to support the workforce.

This is what a public TAFE is about – offering training in the public interest to support South Australians.

Attributable to Michael Brown

AI skills will become essential for the jobs of the future. We want to ready South Australians for that future.

This course will enable anyone to learn the basics of AI, whether still in school, upskilling or enjoying their retirement.

Attributable to Interim TAFE SA Chief Executive, Adam Kilvert

This course will fill a gap in the market for fundamental information that can be accessed by anyone wanting to know more about AI and how it is being used.

As the public provider of vocational education and training, TAFE SA has an important role in delivering training to meet skills needs now and into the future.

This micro-credential has been developed by TAFE SA to provide some simple but useful information about AI, explore the ethical and responsible use of AI and give participants the confidence to try the tools that are available.

Attributable to Secretary of SA Unions, Dale Beasley

SA Unions is optimistic about a future where AI helps make jobs safer, more productive, and more fulfilling, but working people want to know that their job security is not going to be left unprotected.

Artificial intelligence is a powerful new tool, and like any other major technological shift, it has the potential to transform our workplaces and improve our lives, if people know how to use it and trust its implementation.

We must get the guardrails right from the beginning. We don’t want a ‘let it rip’ approach, where the benefits and productivity from AI flow through to multinational tech companies and employers’ pockets. It's not just about preventing job losses; it's about ensuring that workers, whose productivity and creativity can be amplified by this technology, get to share in the prosperity and benefits that it brings.

This course is a great first step, empowering workers with the knowledge to understand and harness AI, and shows the value and responsiveness of publicly owned training. The next step is for employers and government to work with unions to develop clear rules and agreements that ensure assistance for impacted workers and ensuring that the benefits of this new technology are shared fairly across our community.