Bowden’s newest affordable housing project reaches new heights

A fully affordable apartment complex in Bowden has reached its highest point of construction, with work now underway on the finishing touches for 70 new homes.

Kennett Builders recently poured the concrete slab and completed the roof structure of the top level of community services provider UnitingSA’s Uniting on Second building, located within Renewal SA’s Bowden precinct.

The $37 million development, funded in part through the Albanese Labor Government’s Housing Australia Future Fund Facility (HAFFF), includes 70 affordable apartments, with 24 affordable apartments sold while a further 46 apartments will be rented including four SDA apartments suitable for tenants with disabilities.

The affordable apartments were sold through the Malinaksuas Labor Government’s HomeSeekerSA initiative with purchasers needing to meet eligibility criteria including income limits. Tenants for the remaining apartments will be sought later in 2025.

Uniting on Second will feature apartments being sold or rented out at below market value and a rooftop garden with city view.

The builder is also targeting environmental excellence with the project the first in the country to participate in a Material Bank.

Specific materials used during construction are marked with QR codes, creating a digital bank which catalogues precast panels, structural steel and solar panels to be re-certified and reused at the end of the building’s life.

This material bank, championed by Kennett has been endorsed as a leadership challenge by the Green Building Council of Australia.

Uniting on Second fronts Gibson and Second Street, neighbouring the award-winning Nightingale Bowden building and the Outer Harbour Greenway.

It’s a two-minute walk from Bowden Train Station, five minutes from the Port Road tram, and is 2.5km from Adelaide’s CBD, which for residents, reduces the reliance on cars and promotes the affordability of the building and wider precinct.

The first privately owned apartments at Uniting on Second went on sale in October 2024, with the final ones sold in May 2025.

Expressions of interest for the affordable rentals, which will be offered to eligible tenants at 75% of market rate, will open closer to building completion.

Residents will begin moving into the building in early 2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare O’Neil

Projects just like this one in Bowden are great examples of what we can get done when the Commonwealth and State governments work in lockstep to build more housing – because more homes means more affordable housing for everyone.

These new homes will change the lives of 70 South Australian families, because everyone deserves the dignity and security of a good quality home.

The Albanese Government is putting its shoulder to the wheel on housing. Building 55,000 new social and affordable homes over 5-years, improving rental protections and helping all first-home buyers get into their own home with just a 5% deposits.

Attributable to Nick Champion

This project represents a not-for-profit developer, the Federal Government and our State Government coming together to tackle the national housing crisis.

This milestone for Uniting on Second is yet another chapter in the incredible Bowden urban renewal project.

Attributable to Jenny Hall, CEO UnitingSA

UnitingSA is uniquely positioned to deliver housing projects. Every day, across our services, we see how the housing shortage and lack of affordable accommodation is impacting South Australians.

Access to safe and affordable housing gives people the foundations they need to build better lives. That is why what we’re doing here matters so much. We’re not just about constructing buildings – we’re very much about building communities where people can thrive.

Once this project is complete, UnitingSA’s housing portfolio will include more than 500 homes for South Australians. With more plans in the pipeline – we will continue to respond to this housing crisis with practical and innovative solutions.

Attributable to Anthony Carbone, General Manager Kennett

Uniting on Second at Bowden is the first project in Australia to participate in Kennett’s world leading initiative in support of a circular economy – Buildings as Material Banks.

Construction is 37% of greenhouse gas emissions globally. The opportunity to catalogue high grade, high value material such as pre-cast concrete, structural steel and solar panels to be recertified and re-used in a new building at the end of life, if rolled out nationally would be a significant step in reducing emissions, while also creating new industry.

The Bowden apartments have been constructed with material passport technology which has been applied to these structural elements enabling a digital twin of the physical building’s components to be stored for future recycling and reuse.

We commend UnitingSA and the State Government for their foresight in adopting the material bank for this important social housing project which is also part of the Housing Australia Future Fund which provides a sustainable source of funding to address the housing crisis.

Attributable to Steve Georganas, Member for Adelaide

We are determined to build more affordable homes in the Federal Electorate of Adelaide and across the nation to boost our housing supply.

It’s vitally important that all levels of government work in partnership with industry to build more market homes and a larger buffer of social and affordable homes for vulnerable Australians.