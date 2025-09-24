Whyalla Steelworks ramps up recruiting as sale process proceeds

Release date: 24/09/25

The Whyalla Steelworks is on the lookout for even more tradespeople as it continues to ramp up production, as the sales process continues under the administration jointly funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments.

OneSteel Manufacturing Pty Ltd needs more than 60 skilled workers in the fitting, machinist, mechanical, instrumentation, electrical and fabricating trades for an immediate start.

The Steelworks has already recruited more than 83 new production operators since the South Australian Government took the extraordinary step of placing the business in administration in February.

The Steelworks needs to further strengthen the workforce by bringing in additional skilled tradespeople.

The urgent need for new tradies comes on the back of record production levels at the steelworks since entering administration and preparations began for a new owner.

More than $100 million has been committed by the administrators toward essential capital expenditure to support safety and operational stability, as well as replenishing working capital items like raw materials.

There has also been critical investment in maintenance, plant upgrades, and operational efficiencies that are beginning to deliver these record production levels.

All new staff receive full training, competitive remuneration and benefits along with 12-hour shift rates and penalties.

The Whyalla Steelworks is an integrated facility which includes ironmaking, steelmaking, and rolling-mill facilities. It is Australia's only manufacturer of special grade billet and steel long products providing solutions for nation-building infrastructure including rail.

Quotes

Attributable to Tim Ayres

The Albanese Government will always stand up for Australian industry and the good, secure blue-collar jobs it supports.

Today’s announcement of the Steelworks seeking 60 additional tradespeople is proof that the decisive intervention by the Australian and South Australian Governments has stabilised the Whyalla Steelworks, keeping workers in jobs and ensuring this critical steelmaking asset continues to operate while a suitable long-term owner is found.

The close working partnership of both governments has put Whyalla on a path to realise its full economic potential, delivering more secure, well-paid jobs for the community.

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The extraordinary intervention we made to place the steelworks into administration has delivered much-needed stability to Whyalla – with more well paid, secure jobs.

The Steelworks has already employed an additional 83 skilled workers, and is hunting another 60 tradespeople in a variety of roles.

These additional roles have only been made possible with the intervention of the State and Federal Governments.

These workers are putting the Steelworks on a much safer, stable and productive footing, and setting it up for a long-term future.

The sales process continues, with strong interest from high quality, experienced steelmakers from around the globe.