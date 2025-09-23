MPD Makes Arrest in Domestic Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, at approximately 3:51 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2100 block of 32nd Place, Southeast, for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located and adult female victim suffering stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Pamela Botts of Southeast, D.C.

On Tuesday, September 22, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior arrest warrant and the assistance of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, 36-year-old Ricardo Botts of Southeast, DC, was located and placed under arrest for Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 25144348

