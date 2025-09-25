American Lending Center Strengthens Senior Advisory Board with Appointment of Ira J. Kurzban

American Lending Center under the leadership of John Shen, Stella Zhang and their team of experts represent the very best in the EB-5 tradition.” — Ira Kurzban

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Lending Center Holdings, Inc. (ALC), a federally designated regional center operator, announced the appointment of Mr. Ira J. Kurzban, one of the nation’s foremost authorities on U.S. immigration law, as Senior Advisor.Mr. Kurzban is widely recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to immigration law and policy over the past four decades. He has argued multiple landmark cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and authored Kurzban’s Immigration Law Sourcebook, the leading reference text relied upon by immigration practitioners, academics, and policymakers nationwide. His scholarship and advocacy have shaped the modern immigration framework, earning him honors from institutions including Harvard Law School, the University of Pennsylvania, and the American Immigration Lawyers Association, as well as recognition from national publications such as Newsweek and Esquire.The appointment of Mr. Kurzban to ALC’s Senior Advisory Board marks a milestone in the company’s commitment to an “immigrant first” approach. ALC has long dedicated itself to supporting immigrant communities and fostering economic growth through innovative financing and federally designated regional center operations. Mr. Kurzban’s unparalleled expertise will provide invaluable guidance as ALC continues to expand its role at the intersection of immigration and economic development. His counsel will strengthen ALC’s ability to navigate the evolving policy landscape and ensure that its services deliver long-term impact to both immigrants and local communities.“American Lending Center under the leadership of John Shen, Stella Zhang and their team of experts represent the very best in the EB-5 tradition. They care about their clients; they care about the service they are doing for the community; and they care about doing their work ethically and professionally. I am continually impressed by their commitment to doing everything to live up to what Congress intended when they passed the immigrant investor law. They create jobs for the American people and they work tirelessly and honestly to ensure that their clients receive both the financial and legal benefits as the law intended,” said Kurzban.“I have known Ira for over two decades. Our communication extends far beyond business matters, as we often find ourselves sharing many common values. His amazing achievements have continuously inspired both ALC and me over the years,” said John Shen, Founder and CEO of American Lending Center. “It is a privilege to welcome him to ALC’s Senior Advisory Board. His expertise and guidance will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our ‘immigrant first’ mission and expand the positive impact we bring to global immigrant communities.”With Mr. Kurzban’s appointment, ALC reinforces its commitment to building a stronger foundation for immigrant success and sustainable economic growth. His involvement marks a new chapter in the company’s efforts to deliver trusted leadership and long-term impact at the intersection of immigration and investment.

