American Lending Center Welcomes Christopher A. Mason as Vice President of Global Communications

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Lending Center Holdings, Inc. (ALC), a federally designated regional center operator, proudly announces the appointment of Christopher A. Mason as Vice President of Global Communications. Mr. Mason brings more than a decade of leadership experience across the public and private sectors, with deep expertise in stakeholder engagement, policy development, and regulatory communications.From 2010 to 2020, Mr. Mason held senior roles at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). As a Chief Economist for the Immigrant Investor Program Office (EB-5), he oversaw cross-functional teams reviewing billions of dollars in foreign investment projects while guiding inter-agency collaboration and policy development. In this role, he helped shape training initiatives, supported program integrity efforts, and contributed to regulatory updates and Congressional testimony. Earlier, as Branch Chief and Adjudications Officer, he directed teams responsible for adjudicating I-526 petitions and I-924 applications and played a central role in evaluating large-scale development projects.In the private sector, Mr. Mason has held executive positions advising Fortune 100 companies, global financial institutions, and multinational corporations on compliance, risk, and international communication strategies.“I am thrilled to step into my new role as VP of Global Communications at ALC! It is an honor to partner with such a dynamic team that is clearly leading the way for EB-5 investors and industry stakeholders,” said Mr. Mason.“Chris’s background and experience make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said John Shen, ALC founder and CEO. “His ability to engage diverse stakeholders and navigate complex policy and industry landscapes will help ensure ALC continues to grow with strength and credibility on a global scale.”With the appointment of Mr. Mason, ALC will broaden its international communication reach and impact. His deep background at USCIS and experience shaping policy and regulatory processes uniquely position him to serve as the bridge between ALC and its international stakeholders. By strengthening communication with partners worldwide, Mr. Mason’s leadership will help elevate ALC’s visibility, credibility, and influence across the EB-5 market, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a trusted leader in financing and project development.About American Lending Center: American Lending Center Holdings Inc. (ALCH) manages 14 EB-5 regional centers that may sponsor projects anywhere in the continental United States and Hawaii. Since 2009, ALCH has raised EB-5 capital for over 100 projects in 31 states including I-956F approvals from USCIS of 35 projects. ALCH has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for five consecutive years (2020–2024) and was also ranked among “America’s Fastest Growing Companies” by Financial Times in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025. American Lending Center LLC (ALC) , a mission-driven California-regulated lender, is a licensed SBA 7(a) and SSBCI lender. Together, ALCH and ALC have supported the creation or retention of over 140,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, underwriting impactful projects that foster economic growth.Follow American Lending Center on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

