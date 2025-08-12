American Lending Center Welcomes Gary N. Merson as Senior Advisor

Gary’s unparalleled experience in immigration policy and law, combined with his years of leadership within DHS and on Capitol Hill, brings extraordinary insight to ALC.” — John Shen

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Lending Center Holdings Inc. (ALCH) , a federally designated regional center operator, is proud to announce that Gary N. Merson has joined the organization as Senior Advisor to support its growing EB-5 immigration services.Merson brings more than 25 years of experience in government and the private sector, with deep expertise in U.S. immigration law, policy, and compliance. Most recently, he served as Chief of Staff at the Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where he led the office’s EB-5 stakeholder engagement and policy work and previously chaired an interagency working group with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of State to enhance coordination of visa queues and Visa Bulletin cutoff dates. He also served as Chief Counsel (Minority) for the House Judiciary Committee’s immigration subcommittee, where he worked on bicameral, bipartisan EB-5 reform efforts that ultimately contributed to the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA). His career additionally includes senior roles at the White House National Security Council and DHS Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans.“I am thrilled to be working with John Shen and the team at American Lending Center, one of the leaders in the EB-5 industry,” said Gary N. Merson. “I look forward to bringing over 25 years of experience in government and the private sector to support ALC and their investors in all aspects of EB-5 immigration law, policy, and compliance.”ALC Chief Executive Officer John Shen welcomed Merson, saying: “Gary’s unparalleled experience in immigration policy and law, combined with his years of leadership within DHS and on Capitol Hill, brings extraordinary insight to ALC. His expertise will help us continue to uphold the highest standards of compliance while supporting sustainable growth across our EB-5 portfolio.”With Merson’s appointment, ALC reaffirms its commitment to upholding excellence in integrity and execution in EB-5. Since 2009, ALC has built a strong record of financing projects nationwide under a rigorous framework that prioritizes compliance, risk management, and meaningful job creation. Today, the organization continues to serve as a trusted leader in the industry, advancing projects that strengthen communities while providing transparent and reliable services to EB-5 participants.About American Lending Center: American Lending Center Holdings Inc. (ALCH) manages 14 EB-5 regional centers that may sponsor projects anywhere in the continental United States and Hawaii. Since 2009, ALCH has raised EB-5 capital for over 100 projects in 31 states including I-956F approvals from USCIS of 34 projects. ALCH has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for five consecutive years (2020–2024) and was also ranked among “America’s Fastest Growing Companies” by Financial Times in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025. American Lending Center LLC (ALC), a mission-driven California-regulated lender, is a licensed SBA 7(a) and SSBCI lender. Together, ALCH and ALC have supported the creation or retention of over 140,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, underwriting impactful projects that foster economic growth.Follow American Lending Center on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

