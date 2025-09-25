It’s ‘Game On’ in New PSA Campaign From Easterseals Southern California

Award-winning Los Angeles sports reporter Maria Serrao at Sofi Stadium. Longtime Los Angeles sports reporter Maria Serrao, who utilizes a wheelchair, at Dodger Stadium.

Southern California Pro Athletes Encourage Everyone to Get in the Game & Ask Us All to Change the Way We See Disability

It’s not what your limitations are, it’s how you decide to live your life. All anyone with a disability wants is a chance to get in the game and be part of the team.” — L.A. Sports Reporter Maria Serrao

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longtime Los Angeles TV sports reporter Maria Serrao and pro SoCal athletes have teamed up with Easterseals Southern California (ESSC) to create a sports-themed PSA campaign, " Game On ," which aims to level the playing field by shining a spotlight on disability inclusion Appearing in the initial four PSAs of the campaign are Cameron Dicker, placekicker for the Los Angeles Chargers; Steve Avila, center for the Los Angeles Rams; Miguel Rojas, shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers; and Zach Neto, shortstop for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Additional spots featuring athletes from other sports teams will be announced soon, including one with IndyCar driver Graham Rahal of Team Rahal Letterman Lanigan.Launched September 15, during Monday Night Football, the "Game On" campaign will air throughout October, which is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and beyond on local news channels, select sports cable outlets and on Easterseals social media platforms. Additionally, a PSA featuring Dicker will air on the Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium during the Charger’s first four home games.Serrao is a five-time, national award-winning journalist, who has been covering professional sports in SoCal for more than 20 years on her weekly sports show, "Playing the Field," which airs on RPVtv, COX, Verizon and YouTube TV. With support from the sports community, she is using her wheelchair and her position as a platform to raise awareness and ask people to change the way they perceive disability.Says Serrao, an ESSC board member, “It’s not what your limitations are, it’s how you decide to live your life. A lot of people see the wheelchair first, not me or my capabilities. The athletes don’t see me as someone with a disability. They just see me there on the field and in the locker room as a reporter. All anyone with a disability wants is a chance to get in the game and be part of the team.”Commented Mark Whitley, president & CEO of ESSC, “We appreciate the support of the sports community and the belief of these world-class athletes that the real win comes when everyone gets to play. Maria is a game-changer on the field, in the newsroom and in the community. She’s breaking down barriers and changing perceptions.”According to the CDC, 25% of U.S. residents, more than 70 million people across the country, have a disability, making it the largest minority group in the country. Of those, 23% live in California (more than 9 million), nearly 5.5 million in SoCal.DROPBOX:Downloadable Campaign Teaser & PSAs plus Photos, Social Media Assets & MoreAbout Easterseals Southern CaliforniaEasterseals makes a lasting difference each day by providing essential disability and community services to children, adults and their families. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities. Easterseals Southern California (ESSC) provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 25,000 people each year—from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, daily and independent living services for adults, employment programs and more. Our public education, policy and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans with disabilities today.Learn more at: https://socal.easterseals.com

Game On PSA Campaign Teaser

