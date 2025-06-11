A Reimagination of a Literary Classic, the Award-Winning Film, 'The Karamazovs,' is Now Available on VOD

The turbulent events of one life-altering week are pieced together by Liz (Rami Margron), the faithful caretaker of elderly Fyodor Karamazov. The siblings Karamazov--Aly (Rachael Richman), Dmitri (Ross Cowan) and Viv (MK Tuomanen)--must finally face the truth about their family’s dark past … and each other. Emotions are raw and best intentions quickly unravel when Dimitri Karamazov (Ross Cowan) returns home to confront his long-estranged father and siblings.

I wanted to reclaim the narrative of this classic novel I love to make the story representative of me and my community. Even today, the issues of queerness, gender and race can’t be ignored.” — Writer/Director Anna Brenner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning feature film " The Karamazovs ," a fresh take on a literary classic from a female point of view, is now available on major VOD streaming platforms."The Karamazovs"—a new film based on an old story—is the feature film directorial debut of Anna Brenner , who co-wrote the screen adaptation from an original stage production she also wrote and directed. Reinterpreting Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s 1880 classic, "The Brothers Karamazov," the film presents a subversive and contemporary American story that challenges patriarchy, tradition and morality.Featuring an original soundtrack and the cast of the original play of the same name—which opened off Broadway in New York City March 2020 but was forced to close after less than one week, due to the COVID shutdown—the movie was filmed against the backdrop of a cold and grey Martha’s Vineyard.In the film …The turbulent events of one life-altering week are pieced together by Liz, the faithful caretaker of elderly Fyodor Karamazov, who is dying, holed up in his oceanfront home. When the three children of the unkind and spiteful patriarch return home, long estranged from both him and each other, emotions are raw and best intentions quickly unravel.Despite having carved out new lives for themselves—Aly has found refuge in religion; Viv is a queer artist; and Dmitri is a charismatic schemer—each is in the midst of their own personal crisis. Attempts at reconciliation are further complicated when Fyodor is found murdered.Haunted by the long-buried pain of hazy memories, they must finally face the truth about their family’s dark past … and each other.Produced by Other Shore and distributed by Gravitas Ventures, "The Karamazovs" stars Rachael Richman as Aly; MK Tuomanen as Viv; Ross Cowan as Dmitri; and Rami Margron as Liz; with Ezriel Kornel as Fyodor. The film was adapted for the screen by Anna Brenner and Rafael Jordan; directed by Anna Brenner; and co-produced by Anna Brenner, Aisha Jordan and Rafael Jordan. Original soundtrack composed by Jordan McCree. Cinematographer was Tatiana Stolpovskaya. Editor was Yana Biryukova."The Karamazovs" won an honorable mention for Audience Award/Best Feature Film at the 2024 NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival, where it made its world premiere. The film was also an official selection of the 2025 San Francisco Independent Film Festival, 2024 Manhattan Film Festival, 2024 NICE International Film Festival, 2024 Arizona International Film Festival, 2024 Allentown Film Festival and 2024 Chain Film Festival.Medium Synopsis:The long-estranged Karamazov siblings return home to become reacquainted with both their dying father and each other. But when the unkind and spiteful patriarch is found murdered, they must finally face the truth about their family’s dark past … and each other. A fresh and modern reinterpretation of Dostoevsky’s literary classic from a female point of view.Short Synopsis:Haunted by the long-buried pain of hazy memories, the estranged Karamazov siblings must finally face the truth about their family’s dark past … and each other.About Other Shore:Founded in 2017 in Brooklyn, Other Shore is a film and stage production company that creates original stories. Founder Anna Brenner is a filmmaker and theater director invested in the collaborative process and making contemporary work that explores the inner and collective human experience.About Gravitas Ventures:Gravitas Ventures, a subsidiary of Shout! Studios, is a leading all-rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into more than 100 million homes in North America and over one billion homes worldwide. Recent Gravitas Ventures releases include "Deep Fear," "Slotherhouse," "Padre Pio," "Gringa," "The Pez Outlaw," "Downwind," "Mack & Rita," "The King’s Daughter," "Queen Bees," "Our Friend," "Vanguard" and "The Secret: Dare to Dream." Visit us online: www.gravitasventures.com "The Karamazovs"VOD Release Date: June 3, 2025Genre: Drama, Suspense, LGBTQ+Not RatedProduction Year: 2024Language: EnglishProduction Country: U.S.Runtime: 1 Hour 26 MinutesAspect Ratio: 16:9

