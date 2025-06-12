'Book of Joshua: Walls of Jericho' Takes Viewers on a Powerful & Epic, Biblical Journey of Faith, Courage & Triumph

Moses looks into the Promised Land from the summit of Mount Nebo in the land of Moab. The mighty Joshua leads the procession around the impenetrable walls of the fortress of Jericho, acting on faith and carrying out God’s improbable plan to bring down its walls. Following an inspirational speech to the Israelite soldiers, Joshua prepares to lead them into battle.

Available now on VOD, this Old Testament tale--an article of faith for Jews & Christians alike--is a beautifully animated feature film for the entire family.

I wanted to relate this epic & powerful story to current issues—faith in times of uncertainty, courage in leadership & the pursuit of purpose against great odds. It’s a Biblical Lord of the Rings.” — Writer/Producer Amir Kovacs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The beautifully animated feature film, " Book of Joshua: Walls of Jericho ," a powerful Biblical account that takes viewers on an epic journey demonstrating the power of faith and the might of the Lord, is now available on major VOD streaming platforms.A story considered an article of faith for Jews, Christians and other religions alike, "Book of Joshua: Walls of Jericho" recounts the story told in the Old Testament Bible's “Book of Joshua,” following the Israelites' conquest of Canaan and the delivery of The Promised Land—long avowed by God to those of faith as they endured 40 years of great oppression, suffering and famine following their liberation from slavery in Egypt. According to the Deuteronomist, the conquest of Canaan by Joshua and the Israelite tribes was swift and decisive. Today, there is archaeological evidence of the destruction of Jericho and the site was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2023.A film about devotion and conviction, "Book of Joshua: Walls of Jericho" illustrates this Biblical tale in a way that will engage the entire family.Long Synopsis:After 40 years of wandering the desert, the Israelites stand at the threshold of the Promised Land under Joshua's leadership. Facing the impenetrable walls and fierce soldiers of the fortress Jericho, the poorly armed followers enact God’s improbable plan, which commands their priests to lead a procession around the city for seven days, carrying the Ark of the Covenant. As doubt and anticipation build, the march culminates in a triumphant blast of horns and voices raised unto the Lord, bringing the mighty walls crashing down. One of history's greatest victories, an article of faith for Jews and Christians alike, and a powerful testament to the reward of unwavering faith in divine promise.Medium Synopsis:After wandering the desert for 40 years, Joshua leads the Israelites to the Promised Land. Confronted by the formidable walls of the fortress Jericho, they carry out God's improbable plan—seven days of marching, culminating in a miracle.Short Synopsis:Led by Joshua, the Israelites abide by God's battle plan and witness the collapse of the mighty walls of Jericho, revealing the power of unwavering faith.Tagline:After 40 years in the desert, Joshua leads God's people to victory as Jericho's walls crumble by divine power."Book of Joshua: Walls of Jericho" won “Best Animated Film” at the 2025 Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival; and third place for “Best Picture” at the 2025 International Christian Film & Music Festival, where it was nominated in five categories. It was also an Official Selection at the 2025 Hollywood Florida Film Festival.Produced by PartingSeas Productions and distributed by BMG-Global, "Book of Joshua: Walls of Jericho" stars Mac Rogers as Joshua; Merri Jamison as Rahab; Xander Bailey as Moses; Allen Marsh as Salmon; Alistair David Herz as Caleb; and Hannah Marie Lloyd as Sharon; and McKenzie Harms as Achsah. The film was written by Amir Kovacs and Tony Goss; directed by Tony Goss; and produced by Amir Kovacs. Original music by Daniella Kor. Animation produced by Abhijit Charkraborty and directed by Indraharayan Datta, who also served as the lead storyboard artist.About PartingSeas Productions:PartingSeas Productions (PSP), headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., is a film and television production company founded in 2023 by actor/producer, Dr. Amir Kovacs. With a vision of producing content that reflects diverse voices, experiences and perspectives, PSP’s goal is to foster empathy and understanding among audiences by creating stories that resonate with people from all walks of life to inspire conversations, bridge gaps and remind us of our shared humanity. The feature-length, animated film, "Book of Joshua: Walls of Jericho," is the company’s debut project.About BMG-Global:BMG-Global fulfills its mission of bringing meaningful faith-based content to global audiences through its diverse portfolio of releases. As a premier distribution partner for inspirational entertainment, BMG-Global has established itself as a curatorial force in the media landscape, connecting audiences with films that explore profound questions of belief and purpose in an increasingly complex world."Book of Joshua: Walls of Jericho"VOD Release Date: June 3, 2025Genre: Action, Family, Faith, AnimationNot RatedProduction Year: 2024Language: EnglishProduction Country: U.S.Runtime: 96 MinutesSound Mix: 5.1 Surround SoundAspect Ratio: 2:1

Trailer: Book of Joshua: Walls of Jericho

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.