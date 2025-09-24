Submit Release
RE: Berlin Barracks - Aggravated Assault (UPDATE)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006611

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/19/25 @1649 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Butcher House Drive, Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Accessory After the Fact

 

ACCUSED: Darcy Lee                                           

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/23/25 at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks took Darcy Lee (43) of Waitsfield into custody for the crime of Accessory After the Fact to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Darcy is accused of harboring, concealing and assisting Rick Middleton with avoiding arrest for several hours on the night on 9/19/25. Darcy was arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Lee was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/30/25 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Accessory After the Fact.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/25 @ 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006611

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2025 1649 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 144 Butcher House Drive

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault – Title 13 VSA 1024

 

ACCUSED: Rick Middleton                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Tyler Dunster

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/19/2025 at approximately 1649 hours Troopers responded to a neighbor dispute occurring on Butcher House Drive in Waitsfield, Vermont.  The caller stated that during this dispute, Rick Middleton pointed a firearm at his neighbor, Tyler Dunster. Middleton was taken into custody on the morning of 9/20/25 for the offense of aggravated assault. The Vermont Department of Corrections took custody of Middleton and he is currently being held at Northeast Correctional Facility.

Middleton will be arraigned via WebEx through Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/22/2025 at approximately 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 1300 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED – Northeast Correctional Facility.

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: None

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sgt. Brandon Doll

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

Email: Brandon.doll@vermont.gov

 

