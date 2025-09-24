RE: Berlin Barracks - Aggravated Assault (UPDATE)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006611

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/19/25 @1649 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Butcher House Drive, Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Accessory After the Fact

ACCUSED: Darcy Lee

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/23/25 at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks took Darcy Lee (43) of Waitsfield into custody for the crime of Accessory After the Fact to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Darcy is accused of harboring, concealing and assisting Rick Middleton with avoiding arrest for several hours on the night on 9/19/25. Darcy was arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Lee was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/30/25 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Accessory After the Fact.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/25 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

