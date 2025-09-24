RE: Berlin Barracks - Aggravated Assault (UPDATE)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006611
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/19/25 @1649 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Butcher House Drive, Waitsfield
VIOLATION: Accessory After the Fact
ACCUSED: Darcy Lee
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/23/25 at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks took Darcy Lee (43) of Waitsfield into custody for the crime of Accessory After the Fact to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Darcy is accused of harboring, concealing and assisting Rick Middleton with avoiding arrest for several hours on the night on 9/19/25. Darcy was arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Lee was released with a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/30/25 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Accessory After the Fact.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006611
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/19/2025 1649 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 144 Butcher House Drive
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault – Title 13 VSA 1024
ACCUSED: Rick Middleton
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont
VICTIM: Tyler Dunster
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/19/2025 at approximately 1649 hours Troopers responded to a neighbor dispute occurring on Butcher House Drive in Waitsfield, Vermont. The caller stated that during this dispute, Rick Middleton pointed a firearm at his neighbor, Tyler Dunster. Middleton was taken into custody on the morning of 9/20/25 for the offense of aggravated assault. The Vermont Department of Corrections took custody of Middleton and he is currently being held at Northeast Correctional Facility.
Middleton will be arraigned via WebEx through Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/22/2025 at approximately 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 1300 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED – Northeast Correctional Facility.
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Brandon Doll
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police - Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
Email: Brandon.doll@vermont.gov
