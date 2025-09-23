A Day with Julia Edwards: Celebrating a 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year Finalist and Beloved Choral Educator

Julia Edwards, choral music teacher at Poland Regional High School and Bruce Whittier Middle School, is the 2025 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year and one of four finalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. This week, as part of the final round for the Teacher of the Year selection process, a panel of state leaders visited RSU 16 to see Edwards in action and hear from the students, colleagues, administrators, and community members who know her best.

For more than a decade, Edwards has led the choral and other music programs in Poland with equal parts passion and joy. A graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, she has dedicated her career to ensuring that all students have access to excellent music education while fostering cultural curiosity and community connection.

At school, Edwards is seen as much more than a music teacher. To her students, she is a mentor, role model, and trusted adult who brings opportunities and encouragement every day.

“She is who I can go to if I have any problems with pretty much anything, whether it’s musical-related or not,” chorus student Blake Brown said.

Walking through the halls of Poland Regional High School and Bruce Whittier Middle School, you will find many students who are quick to share a memorable moment or a personal story about Ms. Edwards, who is a constant positive presence in their lives.

Colleagues describe Edwards as being both a leader and a bright presence who lifts up others.

“Julia brings joy to her work; it emanates with the students, colleagues, and through the school,” one teacher said.

Stories shared during the visit painted a clear picture of Edwards’ creativity and care, from building a “choose-your-own-adventure” unit in chorus that wowed her peers who have been working on adding differentiation to the curriculum, to writing substitute plans that empower students to lead in her absence, to gently guiding struggling students back into a place of success through music. It is evident that Edwards’ colleagues see her as both innovative and deeply human. As one said, “She has this warmth about her that makes everyone feel important—whether it’s a colleague, a student, or anyone who crosses her path.”

Even in the lunchroom, Edwards’ impact on students stands out through their kindness and manners. Veteran kitchen manager Cecile Martin noted Edwards’ dedication to instilling respect that extends beyond the classroom.

“I can always tell when students are in chorus,” Martin said, explaining that Edwards makes it a priority to teach them to say thank you.

During her lessons, Edwards also models kindness and respect by weaving positive language into her teaching. She gives students the tools and practice to communicate constructively—even when they feel frustrated.

“It’s about figuring out what kids are passionate about, helping them find their joy, and then building the structures to support them in doing those things,” Poland Regional High School principal Erik Anderson added. “That’s what Julia does day in and day out.”

Edwards’ impact extends beyond the school walls. She brings students into the community to sing, organizes joyful holiday caroling outings complete with hot cocoa, and helps staff to connect through music on opening day each year.

“She puts so much of her own personal time, energy, and passion into bringing the students out into the community,” RSU 16 school board member and parent Jess Smith said. “It’s one of our core values, and she’s just such a good example of that.”

When Edwards was named the 2025 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year, her school community celebrated with a cherished “clap-in,” a tradition typically reserved for the first day of school when teachers line the entrance to cheer students into the building. This time, it was Edwards’ turn to be celebrated as she arrived, surrounded by applause from colleagues, students, and alumni.

“She has a depth of support from her colleagues,” Anderson added.

Students Max and Brady gave the selection panel a tour of the school as part of the visit:

Pride in Edwards’ nomination is felt deeply throughout RSU 16, as the community reflects on whether Edwards will be named the 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year in the weeks ahead.

“It would be a really wonderful thing,” community member and parent Carrie Mastrogiacomo said. “Not just because of the teacher that she is but also because music so often gets overlooked. This would spotlight how important it is for kids to have a place to shine and find their voices.”

Whether teaching in the classroom, building community through song, or helping others to see their own strengths, Edwards embodies the spirit of Maine’s educators. Her school family and the larger community she continues to touch with her work are celebrating her well-deserved recognition as a finalist for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year.

This article is part of a series profiling the four finalists for 2026 Maine Teacher of the Year. Visit the Maine DOE Newsroom throughout the week to learn more about each finalist.