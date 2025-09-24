NEFT Vodka Announces Strategic Brand Marketing Partnership with INNOCEAN USA

NEFT Vodka is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. INNOCEAN USA is a business-driven, fully integrated creative agency.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the award-winning, ultra-premium vodka packaged in its signature portable barrel, today announced a new partnership with INNOCEAN USA, a business-driven, fully integrated creative agency. The collaboration will focus on shaping the NEFT brand voice and driving growth in priority markets through impactful, social-first creative and consumer activations.Known for its pristine ingredients, smooth taste and innovative design, NEFT Vodka has quickly established itself as a disruptive player in the premium spirits industry. Partnering with INNOCEAN USA represents the brand’s next step in expanding awareness, cultivating deeper connections with consumers, and elevating its presence across key markets.“NEFT has always been about more than just vodka — it’s about creativity, discovery, and bringing people together,” explained Justin Burnett, Chief Sales Officer at NEFT Vodka. “INNOCEAN’s reputation for bold, culturally relevant creative makes them the ideal partner as we continue to grow and build momentum across the U.S.”Through the partnership, INNOCEAN will deliver integrated strategies across social, digital, and experiential channels designed to accelerate NEFT’s reach and reinforce its premium positioning among culinary, lifestyle, and spirits communities.“We’re thrilled to partner with NEFT Vodka, a brand that embodies innovation in both product and storytelling,” added Jason Sperling, Chief Creative Officer of INNOCEAN USA. “Our shared goal is to create breakthrough work that not only fuels growth but also cements NEFT as one of the most exciting brands in the spirits industry.”“We stand at a pivotal inflection point,” said NEFT’s Global CEO, Jeff Mahony. “Having built strong momentum in key markets through high-impact partnerships, immersive brand experiences, hero influencers, and strategic social engagement, we are poised to elevate our brand to the next level. That’s why we’ve chosen this moment to partner with the exceptional team at the INNOCEAN agency.”Together, NEFT Vodka and INNOCEAN are set to significantly raise the brand’s presence and deliver creative, culturally relevant campaigns that inspire consumers to experience NEFT in new and exciting ways. This partnership marks a bold step forward in NEFT’s mission to redefine how premium vodka is enjoyed and shared.IMPORTED BY NEFT VODKA USA, INC. MIAMI, FL. 40% ALC./VOL. SIP RESPONSIBLY. DISTILLED FROM RYE. ©2025 NEFT VODKA USA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PLEASE DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.ABOUT NEFT VODKANEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com ABOUT INNOCEAN USAINNOCEAN USA is a business-driven, creative agency that is fully integrated to bring world-class solutions for partners looking to reach their full brand potential. For more than a decade, INNOCEAN USA has merged innovative technology with cutting-edge creative, digital, media, social and experiential advertising for El Pollo Loco, Genesis Motor America, Hankook Tire, HOAG Medical Group, HYBE, Hyundai Motor America, Jinro, Kia Motors America, LG, Manscaped, NEFT Vodka, Signature Kitchen Suite, Supernal, TaylorMade Golf and Wienerschnitzel.

