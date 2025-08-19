BURRAPAY APPOINTS GAMING INDUSTRY VETERAN, KENT YOUNG, AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

BurraPay is the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry. Kent Young, Strategic Advisor at BurraPay

Young to Lead North American Expansion of Compliant Cryptocurrency Payment Platform for Regulated Gaming and Sportsbook Operations

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BurraPay, the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry, announced the appointment of veteran gaming executive, Kent Young, as Strategic Advisor.

Young, an industry-leading entrepreneur and innovator with deep experience across both land-based and online gaming sectors, was appointed to drive the North American commercial expansion of the BurraPay platform. Young has held senior executive roles at top-tier companies including Aristocrat Gaming (ASX: ALL) and Aruze Gaming, and successfully founded, scaled, and exited True Blue Gaming and Spin Games. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG), a global B2B iGaming technology provider.

“Kent’s reputation as a visionary leader in gaming technology makes him a natural fit for BurraPay,” said Luke Millanta, CTO and co-founder of BurraPay. “His decades of experience, deep regulatory understanding, and track record of successful innovation will be instrumental in helping us bring our patented payment solution to market.”

The BurraPay platform is built from the ground up to support the evolving compliance requirements of real-money gaming. It bridges the gap between digital asset innovation and financial compliance, offering gaming operators and regulators a secure, transparent, and jurisdiction-specific solution for cryptocurrency transactions. The platform includes advanced identity verification, AML/KYC compliance, and fully auditable transaction flows—ensuring operators and regulators can trust every transaction.

“I’m excited to join BurraPay at such a pivotal time,” said Young. “This is the first crypto solution I’ve seen that fully understands and respects the regulatory complexity of our industry. BurraPay has the technology, the team, and the vision to transform how operators and players interact with digital assets.”

About BurraPay

Founded in 2015 by crypto industry pioneer, Luke Millanta, and gaming legal and regulatory compliance veteran, David Greenslade, BurraPay is a financial technology company that designs, builds and delivers secure, regulatory-compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions for the global gaming industry, with a particular focus on the rapidly growing US iGaming and sports betting markets. BurraPay provides licensed operators and regulators with a transparent, auditable way to facilitate digital asset transactions that meet the highest standards of compliance and transparency. For more information, please visit https://burrapay.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

