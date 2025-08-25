BURRAPAY APPOINTS PHIL KATSAROS, FORMER NGCB MEMBER, AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR - REGULATORY AFFAIRS

BurraPay is the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry. Phil Katsaros, BurraPay Strategic Advisor - Regulatory Affairs

Appointment Reinforces BurraPay’s Commitment to Regulatory Excellence in Cryptocurrency Payment Solutions for Regulated Gaming

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BurraPay, the leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for the regulated casino gaming industry, announced the appointment of former Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) Member, Phil Katsaros, as Strategic Advisor – Regulatory Affairs.

Widely recognized for his leadership in shaping gaming policy and advancing regulatory innovation, Katsaros brings over two decades of experience in gaming regulation, licensing, and compliance strategy. He previously served as a Board Member on the Nevada Gaming Control Board and has held senior roles at global gaming companies including Certus Gaming, Inspired Gaming Group, and IGT. He is currently the managing member of PGS Gaming US, a North American supplier of automated table gaming technology.

“Phil’s regulatory expertise is unmatched. His insight into jurisdictional compliance and licensing frameworks will be instrumental as we expand into new regulated markets,” said Luke Millanta, CTO and co-founder of BurraPay. “His appointment underscores BurraPay’s mission to deliver secure, transparent, and regulator-trusted crypto payment solutions to licensed casino and sportsbook operators worldwide.”

The BurraPay platform is built from the ground up to support the evolving compliance requirements of real-money gaming. It bridges the gap between digital asset innovation and financial compliance, offering gaming operators and regulators a secure, transparent, and jurisdiction-specific solution for cryptocurrency transactions. The platform includes advanced identity verification, AML/KYC compliance, and fully auditable transaction flows—ensuring operators and regulators can trust every transaction.

“BurraPay is the first crypto platform I’ve encountered that truly prioritizes compliance from the ground up,” said Katsaros. “Their patented infrastructure is built to meet the highest standards of oversight, and I’m excited to help guide its regulatory strategy.”

With Katsaros joining alongside gaming veteran Kent Young, BurraPay continues to build a leadership team that blends operational excellence with regulatory rigor—positioning the company as the gold standard in crypto payment solutions for regulated gaming.

About BurraPay

Founded in 2015 by crypto industry pioneer, Luke Millanta, and gaming legal and regulatory compliance veteran, David Greenslade, BurraPay is a financial technology company that designs, builds and delivers secure, regulatory-compliant cryptocurrency payment solutions for the global gaming industry, with a particular focus on the rapidly growing US iGaming and sports betting markets. BurraPay provides licensed operators and regulators with a transparent, auditable way to facilitate digital asset transactions that meet the highest standards of compliance and transparency. For more information, please visit https://burrapay.com.

