Pueblo Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison On Gun, Drug Charges

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Joshua Pacheco, 33, of Pueblo, Colorado, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a machine gun, possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with an intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the stipulated facts in the plea agreement, on October 20, 2023, Pacheco was on federal supervised release following a conviction for possessing a firearm as a prior felon. On that date, the defendant was encountered returning to his house in a vehicle which was later searched, and from which law enforcement recovered numerous firearms, including machine guns, and large quantities of controlled substances, including approximately 351 grams of fentanyl pills and 621 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also recovered approximately $2,000 in cash. Pacheco possessed the controlled substances with the intent to distribute them, and possessed the firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to making communities all across Colorado safer for the benefit of their residents,” said U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly. “Pueblo is safer with this heavily armed drug dealer back behind bars.”

“Under no circumstances will ATF stand idly by while armed, violent repeat offenders victimize our communities by illegally possessing and trafficking firearms and drugs,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers. “Together with our local and federal partners, we will unleash every available resource in pursuit of these violent criminals, bring them to justice, and restore the safety and security to our streets that every citizen deserves to enjoy.”

“Illegal guns and illicit drugs continue to drive violence in our communities,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “By bringing the full force of federal prosecution against the most dangerous offenders, we are removing threats from our neighborhoods and sending an unmistakable message: the FBI’s Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is firmly committed to protecting our citizens and upholding the rule of law.”

United States District Judge S. Kato Crews presided over the sentencing.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI’s Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force handled the investigation. The Violent Crimes and Immigration Enforcement Section of the United States Attorney’s Office handled the prosecution.

Case Number: 1:24-cr-00202-SKC