Fallen DPS Trooper Honored in Huntsville

AUSTIN – Today, hundreds gathered at Northside Baptist Church in Huntsville to pay their respects to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick Jr., who tragically lost his life in the line of duty last week.

Trooper Adamick’s wife, Roxanne, and five adult children were surrounded by family and friends as they said their final goodbyes to the 44-year-old Trooper who joined DPS in 2024. Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick attended the service and was joined by Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach and Commissioners Nelda Luce Blair and Dan Hord III.

DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin, Lt. Colonel Walt Goodson, Lt. Colonel Jason Taylor, THP Assistant Chief Bruce James, THP Assistant Chief Ben Urbanczyk and other DPS leaders from across the state came to pay their respects and honor the man who gave his life in service of his fellow Texans.

“Trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick Jr. lived a life of honor, courage and conviction while serving his state and his country for more than 20 years,” said Colonel Martin. “Trooper Adamick’s legacy is forever etched into the history of this department, and each of us will carry on his memory as we put on the badge each day. We are so grateful for the overflowing support in the week since Trooper Adamick’s passing, and we ask that everyone continue to keep his wife, family, colleagues and all who loved him in your prayers.”

Trooper Adamick was driving on FM 945 South, responding to assist law enforcement partners with an emergency call around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, when his vehicle went off the side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. Trooper Adamick died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Trooper Adamick began his law enforcement career when he joined DPS as a member of Recruit Class A-2024. Stationed in Coldspring, his family said being a Trooper was his dream. Trooper Adamick spent his life serving his fellow Texans and Americans, serving in the United States Army for more than two decades and completing several tours overseas. He was the recipient of the Veterans National Defense Award in June last year.

Trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick is the 242nd DPS Officer to die in the line of duty since 1823. A burial took place with full DPS honors and a military presentation at Saint Joseph Elmina Cemetery.

###(HQ 2025-093)