Oregon DFR’s Janet Powell receives national award from regulatory organization

The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS), a professional association for state regulators and state credit unions, recently announced that Janet Powell is the recipient of the 2025 Pierre Jay Award. Powell, who is retiring from the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) in July 2026, serves as the credit union’s chief of regulation and supervision for DFR.

With more than 33 years of service, Powell has been a steadfast leader, mentor, and innovator within the state credit union system. Since joining DFR in 1992 and being appointed to lead Oregon’s credit union program in 2004, she has helped shape one of the strongest and most progressive state charters in the nation.

“Janet exemplifies the qualities of leadership, collaboration, and innovation that strengthen the state credit union system. For more than three decades, her work has ensured that Oregon’s credit unions – and the millions of members they serve – have benefited from a safe and resilient charter,” said Brian Knight, president and CEO of NASCUS. “Janet’s recognition through the Pierre Jay Award underscores the vital role state regulators play in advancing a strong dual-charter system.”

Under Powell’s guidance, no Oregon state-chartered credit union has failed during her tenure, despite working through the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. She safeguarded credit unions from unnecessary federal conservatorship, while providing regulatory oversight and guidance that strengthened institutions in times of challenge.

“Janet has been the bedrock of the Division of Financial Regulation’s management team and a strong proponent of the state credit union system for decades,” said TK Keen, DFR administrator. “Her thoughtful and innovative approach to regulation and credit union oversight has enriched the state, our credit unions, and ultimately the members. The award is another example of the exemplary work done by Janet and the credit union program over the years.”

NASCUS established the Pierre Jay Award to acknowledge individuals, programs, or organizations that have had a substantial effect on the state credit union system. This award honors those who have demonstrated outstanding service, leadership, and commitment to NASCUS and the state system. This distinction is NASCUS’s highest honor in recognizing champions of the state credit union system.

Contact information

Jason Horton, public information officer

503-798-6376

Jason.A.Horton@dcbs.oregon.gov