Bay Area Web Design & Marketing Agency Artsy Geek Celebrates 15 Years in Business

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 2010, Artsy Geek has brought premier branding and business solutions to organizations across the United States for 15 years. Founder Jennifer Heller started alongside a single graphic designer in the early days, and has now expanded her team to five full time employees and two part timers. Over the years, they’ve served over 200 clients and are looking forward to serving hundreds more.Reflecting on the company’s history, Heller shares, “Our work is always interesting. Everyone is up to something unique and serving a niche that works for them. It’s such a joy to tease out what makes each one special, and then communicate in a truly distinctive way.”Thoughtful web design that integrates art and creates amazing UX is one of the keys to Artsy Geek’s success. Another is their ability to forge insightful solutions to complex business problems through design. The small team’s dynamic draws on different strengths from each member, combining tech expertise, industry experience, administrative prowess, copywriting, design mastery, UI craft, and creativity to create marketing strategies that work. Asking the right questions and listening to clients closely to understand their needs keeps the team’s work on target to make each brand’s personality sing.Clients who feel heard keep coming back with words of praise. Artsy Geek boasts many clients who have stuck around for over a decade.A recent client, Analise Smith-Hinkley of the Grubb Co Realtors, said of her experience, “Working with Artsy Geek is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, no exaggeration. I get complimented all the time on my visual presentation, but more than just that the very act of going through Artsy Geek’s brand and self exploration process was integral to my developing a strong business brand that’s separate from but true to my personal self.”Long time client, Leah Dark-Fleury of Stone Fleury, shared, “Everything they deliver is of the highest quality and seemingly effortlessly embodies our brand. They just get it.”While it may seem effortless, celebrating this anniversary took years of hard work, especially as Heller developed new projects for the team. Artsy Geek’s most recent in-house venture is Here Comes the Apocalypse , the culmination of Heller’s interest in making disaster prep more accessible and fun. Using design and content expertise to create a step-by-step system for DIY disaster prep (that won’t drive the average person insane), HCTA’s tools create an amazing user experience, just like an Artsy Geek website.Looking forward to the future, Heller says, “AI is a threat to our industry, but people have been telling me for years that each new technological advancement is going to put me out of business: drag-and-drop website makers, social media platforms, browser-based graphic design tools. Our business has only grown when new tools are introduced. Our strength is in our expertise as human beings designing things for other human beings. I have faith that the value of human ingenuity and creativity will triumph.”

