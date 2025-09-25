LUV Car Wash Launches October Initiative: $1 from Every True LUV Wash Supports Breast Cancer Awareness

The DONNA Foundation

This October, Every True LUV Wash Helps Fund Financial Relief and Emotional Care for Breast Cancer Patients

At LUV Car Wash, we believe in doing more than just washing cars, we believe in serving our communities” — Darren Skarecky, CEO of LUV Car Wash

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, LUV Car Wash is proud to once again partner with The DONNA Foundation to make a difference for families living with breast cancer.For the entire month of October 2025, LUV Car Wash will donate $1.00 from every purchase of the True LUV Single Wash package at all LUV Car Wash locations nationwide. Every wash directly contributes to The DONNA Foundation’s mission of providing essential financial assistance and emotional care to families affected by breast cancer.“At LUV Car Wash, we believe in doing more than just washing cars, we believe in serving our communities,” said Darren Skarecky, CEO of LUV Car Wash. “Partnering with The DONNA Foundation allows us to give back in a meaningful way. This October, every True LUV wash purchased helps provide hope and support to families facing breast cancer, and that’s something we’re incredibly proud to be part of.”“The DONNA Foundation does incredible work, and it’s an honor for us to support their mission,” said Jordan G., Marketing Director at LUV Car Wash. “This partnership reminds us that even small actions, like choosing a True LUV wash, can add up to make a real difference. We’re thankful to be part of that journey year after year.”Customers can support the cause by visiting any LUV Car Wash location across the country and asking for the True LUV package. Treat your car to a wash and make a meaningful impact. Every wash brings us one step closer to the goal of ending breast cancer. Together, we can drive change, one car at a time.About The DONNA FoundationThe DONNA Foundation provides hope, support, and financial relief to those living with breast cancer. Since its founding, The DONNA Foundation has served more than twenty thousand families, offering both direct assistance and hope through its DONNA CareLine and Financial Aid Fund, now supported by LUV Car Wash.About LUV Car WashLUV Car Wash is one of the fastest-growing express car wash brands in the country, committed to delivering top-tier service, convenience, and care at every location. With community at the heart of its mission, LUV Car Wash continues to invest in programs that give back and make a positive impact.

