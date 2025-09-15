LUV Car Wash Accelerates Northern California Growth With American Canyon Acquisition

LUV Car Wash

AMERICAN CANYON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUV Car Wash, one of the country’s fastest-growing express car wash brands, is turning up the water pressure in Northern California. The company has acquired American Canyon Car Wash, located at 3448 Broadway St., marking another bold step in its mission to modernize car care across the North Bay.The acquisition comes as LUV doubles down on the region, with expansion plans in motion for Ukiah, Healdsburg, Fairfield, Petaluma, and Cloverdale. Santa Rosa, where LUV first planted its NorCal flag, continues to serve as the launchpad for a growing network designed to give drivers more choice and convenience. For LUV, the North Bay is more than a market, it’s a growth story that reflects the brand’s broader vision.“Northern California is one of the most exciting regions we’re building in right now,” said JT Thomson, Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash. “From Santa Rosa to American Canyon and beyond, we’re creating a connected network of washes that gives drivers flexibility and freedom. Our members will have more options than ever before, whether they’re running errands in town or heading out on a weekend drive through wine country.”The American Canyon site will continue operating during the transition, with upgrades rolling out to align the wash with LUV’s signature technology, sustainability practices, and unlimited membership program.With more than 81 locations nationwide and dozens more in development, LUV Car Wash is rapidly reshaping the express car wash industry with a focus on speed, eco-friendly operations, and elevated customer experiences.About LUV Car WashLUV Car Wash is a leading express car wash platform with more than 78 locations across the United States. Founded by industry veterans JT Thomson and Darren Skarecky, LUV delivers fast, high-quality washes using eco-conscious technology, premium customer service, and unlimited membership options. With a mission to modernize the car wash experience and bring LUV to every neighborhood, the brand is rapidly becoming a national leader in car care. Learn more at www.luvcarwash.com

