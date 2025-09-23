LUV Car Wash Continues LA Growth, Acquiring La Cienega Car Wash

LUV Car Wash "Tunnel of LUV" LUV Car Wash

LUV adds another landmark location to its growing LA footprint, focused on service, technology, and customer perks.

Los Angeles is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and La Cienega is an incredible addition to our network.” — JT Thomson, Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUV Car Wash, one of the fastest-growing express car wash platforms in the country, today announced the acquisition of La Cienega Car Wash, located at 1907 S La Cienega Blvd in Los Angeles. The move reflects LUV’s rapid momentum across Los Angeles, where the brand is building one of the most connected and customer-focused car wash networks in Southern California.For LUV, this isn’t just about adding locations, it’s about creating an elevated car wash experience and investing in the local community.“Los Angeles is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and La Cienega is an incredible addition to our network,” said JT Thomson, Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash. “We’re moving fast to give LA drivers more convenience, more flexibility, and the best unlimited membership program in the business. This acquisition gets us one step closer to making LUV the go-to car wash across the city.”Darren Skarecky, Co-Founder and CEO of LUV Car Wash, emphasized that the company’s expansion means more than just new locations. “Every site we add is an investment in the community, from creating local jobs to giving customers a better way to care for their vehicles. With free vacuums, eco-conscious technology, and unlimited washes, we’re focused on building a customer experience that keeps people coming back,” Skarecky said.For the team behind La Cienega Car Wash, the acquisition is a natural next step. “Our customers have trusted us for years, and I’m thrilled to see this location join the LUV family,” said Maurice Golnaraghi, former owner of La Cienega Car Wash. “LUV has a strong brand and presence in the LA area and they bring resources, energy, and vision that will take this wash to new heights while keeping the same spirit of service that our community knows and values.”As LUV integrates the La Cienega location into its signature service model, customers can expect the same reliable wash, now paired with enhanced membership perks, state-of-the-art equipment, and LUV’s friendly, tech-forward approach. With dozens of new locations in development nationwide and a fast-growing Los Angeles presence, LUV is redefining the express car wash industry.About LUV Car WashLUV Car Wash is a leading express car wash platform with more than 81 locations across the United States. Founded by industry veterans JT Thomson and Darren Skarecky, LUV delivers fast, high-quality washes using eco-conscious technology, premium customer service, and unlimited membership options. With a mission to modernize the car wash experience and bring LUV to every neighborhood, the brand is rapidly becoming a national leader in car care. Learn more at www.luvcarwash.com

