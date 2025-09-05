From Cancellation to Domination: ComebackTV Presents Launches New Website & Celebrates Successful First Year

Photo credit: Zsa’nee Gaines

National Newsroom Team Declares Comeback Era

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When legacy media crumbles, what do you do? If you’re the powerhouse team of national newsroom veterans at ComebackTV Presents, you don’t fold. After daytime syndicated talk show Daily Blast Live ended a seven-year run on September 6, 2024, host Erica Cobb and producer Meagan Rosales weren’t about to fade into the abyss. Alongside other newsroom colleagues, they flipped the script and launched ComebackTV Presents (CTP), a concierge production company proving that displaced media pros don’t have to wait for the next call. They can create their own.According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. , newsrooms have announced plans to cut more than 11,000 jobs so far this year. Traditional newsrooms are shrinking, roles are being consolidated, automated, and outright eliminated. But for Cobb and her colleagues, the cancelation of their daytime talk show wasn’t the end, it was a spark.“We're in a digital era, that's where the people are. Newsrooms are filled with skilled professionals who are vital to storytelling, it's time to go where the people are together,” says Erica Cobb, CEO of ComebackTV Presents.But CTP didn’t just pivot, they have soared. In one year, the ComebackTV Presents team:● Built newsroom structures in new industries, including the energy sector’s Positive Energy Campaign● Produced headline-making interviews with journalists and personalities featured in Access Hollywood, Essence, and Forbes● Traveled internationally, producing storytelling for a wellness retreat brand in Mexico● Launched breakout podcasts like Accidentally Informed with reality star Claudia Jordan, which has already made noise on The Breakfast Club, TMZ, and The Shade RoomToday, they’re celebrating their new website launch: ComebackTV.com. It’s a bold showcase of how one team turned a mass layoff into a movement. Proving you don’t just survive the shakeup; you lead the comeback.From red carpets to boardrooms, podcasts to campaigns, ComebackTV Presents is redefining what “newsroom talent” looks like in a digital-first world. For brands, creators, and industries ready to stop playing defense in the digital space, ComebackTV Presents is your secret weapon.ComebackTV Presents also produces the Daytime After Dark podcast and Comeback: with Erica Cobb, which was previously nominated for an NAACP Image Award.Media Contact:Erica Cobberica@comebacktv.com720-464-6625

