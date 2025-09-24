TuxCare Senior Developer Advocate To Speak at Commit Your Code 2025

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Chris DeMars, Senior Developer Advocate, is slated to speak at Commit Your Code 2025, a Texas Web Development conference taking place September 25-26 at the Yum! Brand Headquarters in Plano, Texas.At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 25, Chris is set to present a talk titled “Know Your JavaScript.” The session will discuss Software Bill of Materials(SBOMs), explaining why frontend developers should care and how to generate an SBOM. Attendees will leave with some of the skills needed to map their dependency, integrate SBOM creation into their build process, and spot known vulnerabilities before users can become affected.For more information on the session, visit https://www.commityourcode.com/agenda Chris DeMars serves as TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate where he focuses on secure JavaScript development and software supply chain education. With more than 20 years of experience in web development and developer relations, Chris is a recognized Google Developer Expert and Microsoft MVP – best known for his work in web accessibility, secure frontend practices, and community building. Based in Detroit, he brings both technical expertise and a passion for inclusive, developer-first communities to every stage he steps on.TuxCare will also exhibit at the show. For detailed information on the Commit Your Code 2025 event, visit https://www.commityourcode.com About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.