Neptune-GBX and MTO Financial Services Partner to Deliver Precious Metals Investing and Outsourced Operations Solutions

Strategic Offering Optimized to Meet the Operational and Reporting Requirements of Investment Advisory Firms, Family Offices and HNW Investors

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neptune-GBX, a leading provider of institutional-grade precious metals investment solutions and services, today announced a strategic partnership with MTO Financial Services, a financial operations outsourcing, reporting, and consulting firm serving investment advisors, RIAs, and family offices.Through this partnership, MTO clients will gain access to Neptune-GBX’s full suite of investment grade physical precious metals products, including vaulted bullion, insured storage, and institutional-quality reporting, integrated seamlessly into MTO’s operational workflows. At the same time, Neptune-GBX is pleased to introduce MTO’s outsourced operations, financial reporting, and consulting services to its own client base. MTO's services offer the ability to enhancing back-office efficiency and scalability for wealth managers already working with Neptune-GBX.“Neptune-GBX is excited to bring precious metals access and expertise into MTO’s operational ecosystem, while also offering our clients the benefit of MTO’s outsourced services,” said Christopher Blasi, President of Neptune-GBX. “Together we deliver a comprehensive solution, diversification through direct physical bullion investing combined with operational excellence and a robust reporting infrastructure.”“We are proud to partner with Neptune-GBX,” said Maureen Orlando, CEO of MTO Financial Services. “Our clients rely on MTO for seamless operations and reporting. With Neptune-GBX’s metals platform, we can now confidently deliver tangible asset solutions, and extend our services to Neptune-GBX’s advisors and clients as well.”The collaboration underscores both firms’ commitment to providing investment advisers HNW investors, and family offices with institutional-quality solutions that integrate directly into existing operations.Neptune-GBX is a physical precious metals dealer and exchange operator that serves investors and financial professionals worldwide. The firm has differentiated itself as a developer and market maker of innovative physical bullion investment products, including the Neptune Vault Accountsand patented PMC Ounce. The Neptune-GBX platform supports trading and investing in all the traditional forms of physical bullion in conjunction with its proprietary products. Neptune's product suite and platform are architected to offer clients with unparalleled features and benefits such as turn-key diversification, more efficient trading, greater transparency, and enhanced liquidity.For more information, please visit neptuneglobal.com.MTO operates in three highly specialized service areas: Outsourcing Operations, Financial Reporting, and Business Consulting. MTO has over 30 years of complex financial reporting experience and a deep understanding of today’s markets, which enables MTO to provide best-in-class high-value portfolio reporting & analytics.For more information, please visit mtofinancialservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.