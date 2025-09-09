Neptune-GBX and FNEX Announce Efforts to Bring Direct Precious Metals Investing to RIAs, HNW Clients, and Family Offices

Neptune’s Dynamic Platform & Technology Empowers Wealth Advisors and Investors by Expanding Their Access to the Global Bullion Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neptune-GBX, an institutional-grade precious metals trade desk and custodial provider, today announced a new initiative with FNEX, a fintech-enabled investment bank specializing in alternative investments and multi-family office services.Through this effort, FNEX will facilitate access to Neptune-GBX’s secure platform for direct investment grade bullion trading, ownership, insured storage, and portfolio reporting. FNEX’s network of financial advisors and multi-family offices can now offer clients physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion integrated seamlessly into portfolios that meet institutional standards for transparency, custody, performance measurement, and compliance.“FNEX has established a platform tailored for efficient access to alternatives, and the inclusion of physical precious metals is a natural extension for their advisors and clients,” said Christopher Blasi, President of Neptune-GBX. “We are proud to bring trading desk expertise, insured storage, and integrated reporting to help FNEX deliver comprehensive precious metals investment solutions to wealth managers.”"FNEX Alternatives Market was built to give Wealth Managers and RIAs a better way to access, manage, and deliver alternative investments to their clients," said Jon Martin, Head of Marketplace at FNEX. "Our goal with FNEX Alternatives Market is to simplify the complexities of alternatives while equipping advisors with institutional-grade tools. Having Neptune-GBX on the FNEX Alternatives Market allows us to deliver not only a diverse set of opportunities, but also the infrastructure advisors need to administer, report, and safeguard these investments on behalf of their clients."This initiative reflects both firms’ commitment to expanding alternative investment options for advisors and HNW families, delivering seamless, transparent access to precious metals with comprehensive support.About Neptune-GBXNeptune-GBX is a precious metals broker dealer and exchange operator that serves investors and financial professionals worldwide. The firm has differentiated itself as a developer and market maker of innovative physical bullion investment products, including the Neptune Vault Accountsand patented PMC Ounce. The Neptune-GBX platform supports trading and investing in all the traditional forms of physical bullion in conjunction with its proprietary products. Neptune's product suite, platform, and supporting services have been developed to provide clients with unparalleled features and benefits such as turn-key diversification, more efficient trading, greater transparency, enhanced liquidity, and products which seek a superior risk-adjusted return.For more information, please visit NeptuneGlobal.com or contact info@neptuneglobal.com 302-256-5080.About FNEXFNEX is a global leader in private securities transactions and investment banking, specializing in private capital markets, fund distribution, and alternative investment products. Backed by a network of over 130 financial professionals worldwide and over $15 billion in recent transactions, FNEX provides the scale, reach, and expertise to serve both issuers and investors in the alternatives space. Through the FNEX Alternatives Market and its broker-dealer subsidiary, FNEX Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, the firm delivers curated access to alternative investments alongside institutional-grade infrastructure for compliance, execution, reporting, and client management. By uniting technology with deep market expertise, FNEX continues to set the standard for innovation and growth in private securities and alternative investments.For more information, visit fnex.com or contact info@fnex.com

