Financial Advisors Harness Precious Metals Market via Breakthrough Platform and Technology

Neptune-GBX Partners with Young Financial Group and Wealthcare Capital to Provide Direct Precious Metals Access for Wealthcare Advisors and Clients

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neptune-GBX, a leading provider of institutional-quality precious metals investment solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with The Young Financial Group, part of Wealthcare Capital. Through this collaboration, Young Financial Group and Wealthcare Capital now provide their clients with direct access to investment grade physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion. Additionally, their clients allocations of physical bullion are seamlessly integrated into the firm's Orion software.This integration enables advisors to acquire physical precious metals from a reliable institutional partner and allocate them within client portfolios, while maintaining consolidated performance reporting, cash management, and AUM calculations through Orion’s platform.“We’re thrilled to bring Neptune-GBX’s institutional capabilities to our clients,” said Mowry Young, President of Young Financial Group. “Incorporating physical bullion into our client portfolios without disrupting our ability to manage the full allocation is a game changer. It allows us to escape the counter party risk of ‘paper metals’ with full transparency and control.”Neptune-GBX provides direct, itemized metals holdings with custody at world-class vaulting providers. This model helps advisory firms retain AUM by preventing asset leakage to external bullion dealers, while giving clients the security of allocated, fully-owned precious metals.“This partnership with Young Financial Group and Wealthcare Capital reflects a growing demand from advisors for simple, reportable access to liquid hard assets,” said Chris Blasi, President of Neptune-GBX. “Through dynamic platform and robust data integration, we remove the friction typically associated with precious metals investing.”Young Financial Group joins a growing list of advisory firms working with Neptune-GBX to bring physical precious metals into modern wealth management frameworks.Neptune-GBX is a physical precious metals dealer and exchange operator that serves investors and financial professionals worldwide. The firm has differentiated itself as a developer and market maker of innovative physical bullion investment products, including the Neptune Vault Accountsand patented PMC Ounce. The Neptune-GBX platform supports trading and investing in all the traditional forms of physical bullion in conjunction with its proprietary products. Neptune's product suite and platform are architected to offer clients with unparalleled features and benefits such as turn-key diversification, more efficient trading, greater transparency, and enhanced liquidity.For more information, please visit neptuneglobal.com.As part of Wealthcare Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, the Young Financial Group is a fiduciary wealth advisory firm headquartered in Canfield, OH. With over 25 years of experience, the firm helps four generations of families make the most of their lives through its proprietary "Confidence Formula" - a dynamic goals- based monitoring and adjustment process that continuously aligns client capability with client goals in accordance with both changing markets and changing client priorities. The Young Financial Group focuses on long term client relationships built on trust, transparency, and results, achieving a consistent 98% annual client retention rate.For more information, visit www.theyoungfinancialgroup.com Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology 26 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone, Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360– Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare is comprised of three RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC, and Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC.

