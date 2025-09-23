Olympus recalls endoscope needles

The Food and Drug Administration yesterday announced that Olympus issued a global recall of its ViziShot 2 FLEX needles manufactured prior to May 12 following reports of device components detaching during procedures. The company was alerted to incidents resulting in one patient death and one injury. The product is designed to be used with ultrasound endoscopes for lung cancer biopsies. In response to the reports, Olympus has implemented an automated inspection procedure during assembly to help improve the detection of device damage, which is a step that was previously done through a visual inspection. The FDA said health care personnel treating patients with the product must ensure it is not from an affected lot.

