CMS proposes changes to Increasing Organ Transplant Access Model

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dec. 9 issued a proposed rule that would make changes to the Increasing Organ Transplant Access Model beginning July 1, 2026. IOTA is a six-year mandatory model for certain kidney transplant hospitals that began July 1 of this year. To comply with statutory requirements, CMS proposes to modify the eligible kidney transplant hospital criteria to exclude Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities and military medical treatment facilities. The agency also proposes to raise the low-volume threshold from 11 kidney transplants performed annually during each of the baseline years to 15. Regarding IOTA participant performance, CMS proposes updates to the composite graft survival rate metric, including adding a risk-adjustment methodology that includes several transplant recipient and donor characteristics. In addition, CMS proposes other policy changes related to repayments, the extreme and uncontrollable circumstances policy, transparency and public posting of information, voluntary health equity plans, beneficiary protections, monitoring activities, and remedial actions and termination. AHA members will receive a Regulatory Advisory with additional details.

