Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,157 in the last 365 days.

Medical school enrollment surpasses 100,000 for first time

Medical school enrollment reached 100,723 for 2025-2026, crossing the six-digit mark for the first time, according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges. The total number of applicants also increased by 5.3%, ending a three-year decline. AAMC said it is the largest gain since 2015-2016. First-time applicants increased 8.4% from 2024-2025 and consisted of 76.5% of all applicants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Medical school enrollment surpasses 100,000 for first time

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more