AHA’s Pollack announces plan to retire

AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack today announced his plans to retire by the end of 2026. A 43-year veteran of the association, Pollack has served as its chief executive for the past decade.

Under Pollack’s leadership, the AHA steered hospitals through the COVID-19 pandemic, securing critical resources and regulatory flexibility to keep hospitals and health systems open and caring for patients during the most challenging public health crisis of recent time. Pollack launched bold initiatives to strengthen the health care workforce, advance quality and patient safety, and fortify cybersecurity defenses through partnerships with the FBI and other government agencies.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to represent the women and men of America’s hospitals who are passionate in their commitment to providing essential public services, keeping people healthy and serving as the cornerstone of care for virtually every community in America,” Pollack said. “Hospital and health system leaders and their teams have always been a source of hope and healing, and they will continue to be for generations to come.”

Pollack has transformed the AHA into one of the nation’s most respected and effective advocacy organizations, building a sophisticated political and grassroots network in every congressional district. A recognized champion for expanding health care access, Pollack has provided leadership in supporting broad-based national coalitions that improved coverage for millions of patients.

“Rick Pollack’s tenure has been defined by his unwavering commitment to hospitals, caregivers and the communities we serve. His leadership guided hospitals through unprecedented challenges and transformations, while also advancing access, quality, and safety,” said AHA Board of Trustees Chair Tina Freese Decker, president and chief executive officer of Corewell Health in Michigan. “Our patients and communities have better health care today because of his endless dedication and relentless drive.”

The AHA Board of Trustees has engaged WittKieffer to conduct a national search for Pollack’s successor as part of a planned transition. Pollack will remain fully engaged until the transition is complete.

Recognizing Pollack’s commitment to the association, the AHA Board last month voted to bestow on him the title of AHA President and CEO Emeritus for when the transition is complete.