State disciplines health care providers (09-22-2025)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. The site includes information about a health care provider's license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Adams County

In August 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Susan Danielle Wilkins’s (CG61450986) agency affiliated counselor credential.

Benton County

In May 2025 the Department of Health vacated its 2022 denial of Daniel Jesse Longhorn’s (CG61324352) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. Longhorn was released from the terms and conditions of his 2023 agreement to practice under conditions, and his credential was granted subject to regulatory requirements.

In May 2025 the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission and Corey Scott Nay (CH60443785) entered an agreed order requiring monitoring of Nay’s chiropractic credential for at least three years. In 2018, Nay committed unprofessional conduct at his clinic by recording patients for non-therapeutic purposes.

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Eglantina Robles (NA61566678) with unprofessional conduct. In July 2024, Robles was placed on probation for boundary violations with patients. In October 2024, she allegedly violated boundaries again and was terminated from employment. Robles has not responded to the department’s requests for information.

Clallam County

In June 2025 the Department of Health denied Stacy Ira Frost’s (CG61530892) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. In May 2022, Frost was convicted of unlawful imprisonment–domestic violence, a class C felony, and fourth-degree assault–domestic violence, a gross misdemeanor. Frost was also convicted in April 2021 of driving under the influence, a gross misdemeanor.

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged home care aide and registered nursing assistant Jason Robert Nielsen (HM60793186, NA60955436) with unprofessional conduct. In September 2023, Nielsen allegedly consumed alcohol at work. He has not responded to the department’s multiple requests for information.

Clark County

In August 2025 the Department of Health and Akberet M. Tekle (NC10083574) entered an agreed order reinstating Tekle’s certified nursing assistant credential with conditions.

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional and mental health counselor associate Matthew James Wilson (CP60390992, MC60703724) with unprofessional conduct. In December 2022 and March 2023, Wilson allegedly was charged in Georgia with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and related offenses. In Wilson’s August 2023 response, he admitted to consuming alcohol and then driving.

King County

In July 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission and Aequita Pharmacy LLC entered an agreed order. The pharmacy must comply with terms and conditions, including restrictions on sterile compounding, compliance monitoring, quarterly reporting, and continuing education for staff. Multiple inspections between March and May 2025 found deficient practices creating immediate jeopardy to patient safety.

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged respiratory care practitioner Reshawn Bernard Hayes (LR60167201) with unprofessional conduct. In March 2023, Hayes admitted to using drugs and alcohol just prior to a meeting with his employer. In September 2023, Hayes pled guilty to two counts of violating a no-contact order–domestic violence, harassment (bodily injury)–domestic violence, and third-degree malicious mischief–domestic violence.

In August 2025 the Department of Health withdrew its statement of charges against certified nursing assistant Tsedalu Haile Kebede (NC60557156).

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional trainee Faleuli Leota (CO60662657) with unprofessional conduct. In May 2023, Leota allegedly informed the department that she had reported to work under the influence of alcohol.

In April 2025 the Department of Health placed Toshiki Nakano’s (MA60858277) massage therapist credential on probation for at least two years during which Nakano must comply with all terms and conditions, including paying a $250 fine. Nakano allowed his wife, whose massage therapist license had been suspended, to perform massages on clients at his business.

In August 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission and dentist Sara Sobhani (DE61167362) entered an agreed order. Sobhani must pay a $5,000 fine, reimburse $10,000 in investigation costs, and comply with the order’s terms and conditions. Between January and April 2022, Sobhani failed to provide adequate care for treatment complications and did not maintain complete patient records.

In June 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Matthew Winter’s (VB61665801) application for a pharmacy assistant credential. In 2009, Winter was convicted in New York of a first-degree criminal sexual act, a felony.

Kitsap County

In August 2025 the Department of Health reinstated Annette Christine Gross’s (NA00048531) registered nursing assistant credential subject to regulatory requirements.

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Baylijo Williams (NA61500512) with unprofessional conduct. In October 2024, Williams allegedly pled guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, a class A felony, and two counts of vehicular assault while driving under the influence, a class B felony.

Lewis County

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged certified medical assistant-phlebotomist and certified nursing assistant Sara Diana Vasquez (PC60777476, NC60358470) with unprofessional conduct. In 2021 Vasquez allegedly was convicted of two counts of driving under the influence. She acknowledged the convictions in a 2023 credential application but failed to notify the department within 30 days as required.

Pierce County

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional and social worker associate Kevin Peter Cormier (CP61099603, SC60588857) with unprofessional conduct. Between March and October 2019, Cormier allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a patient.

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Imelda Cuico Mapalo (NA00191442) with unprofessional conduct. In October 2024, Adult Protective Services reported Mapalo allegedly financially exploited two patients. Mapalo also failed to respond to the department’s request for information.

Snohomish County

In June 2025 the Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission and Hyunjun Kim (CH60203269) entered an agreed order. Kim must comply with terms and conditions, including paying a $10,000 fine, completing continuing education in boundaries and ethics, participating in a professional development program, and undergoing practice monitoring. In 2021, Kim engaged in inappropriate conduct with a patient, used devices outside the scope of chiropractic treatment, and failed to properly document patient care.

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor Maria Guadalupe Nunez Michel (CG61093951) with unprofessional conduct. Between 2021 to 2022, Michel allegedly solicited $15,550 from a former patient and failed to return the funds.

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Iris Lynn O’Laughlin (NC60582944) with unprofessional conduct. In March 2025, O’Laughlin allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a vulnerable patient.

Spokane County

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Carl J. Diana (NC10075049) with unprofessional conduct. In March 2024, Diana allegedly admitted being intoxicated at work, refused a required alcohol test, and drove away after being offered a ride home. He was reported to law enforcement for drunk driving and has not responded to the department’s May 2024 request for information.

In August 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Lindsey Ranee Ott’s (CO61340306) substance use disorder professional trainee credential and ended compliance monitoring.

In August 2025 the Department of Health granted Alex Eugene VanOrden’s (CP61674706) application for a substance use disorder professional credential with conditions and subject to regulatory requirements. The credential was immediately placed on probation until at least February 2, 2027.

Stevens County

In August 2025 the Department of Health charged Lana Carol Lynn Lortz’s credentials for registered medical assistant, registered agency affiliated counselor, medical assistant-phlebotomist, and registered medical assistant (MR61449916, CG61242201, PC60352414, MR61002861) with unprofessional conduct. Lortz’s medical assistant credential (MR61449916) is suspended while the other credentials have expired. Lortz entered a 2022 stipulation requiring her to enroll in a monitoring program but allegedly failed to comply with its terms. In May 2023, she signed a five-year monitoring contract but voluntarily withdrew from the program in April 2024.