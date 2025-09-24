Carnegie Learning Selects Pearl as Virtual Tutoring Platform to Power 100,000+ Sessions Nationwide

Pearl is a leading tutor management system that powers evidence-based tutoring for districts, state agencies, and independent organizations.

Pearl’s secure technology uniquely enables us to reach more students with greater efficiency and deeper insight, helping us deliver on our mission to unlock grade-level learning for all students.” — Courtney Lewis, Vice President of Tutoring Services at Carnegie Learning

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl, a leading technology partner to districts, states, and independent tutoring providers, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, including personalized high-impact tutoring for school districts across the country.

After an extensive evaluation and trial of platform alternatives, Carnegie Learning chose Pearl’s Tutor Management System (TMS) due to its proven scalability and highly configurable data collection capabilities.

Since their start, Carnegie Learning’s Tutoring Services has held over 260,000 live 1-on-1 and small group tutoring sessions serving over 30,000 elementary, middle and high school students across forty-four schools and districts. Together, the two organizations are also exploring AI-powered innovations aimed at further enhancing student outcomes and educator support.

"We are excited to partner with Carnegie Learning, supporting their commitment to ensuring every student succeeds through engaging, focused instruction and reliable collaborations that facilitate on-grade level learning for all,” said John Failla, Founder and CEO of Pearl. “Their decision to transition to our tutor management system is a powerful validation of our commitment to seamless, scalable, and relationship-based tutoring.”

“At Carnegie Learning, we’re committed to delivering high-impact, personalized math instruction for all our partners, including Departments of Education in Massachusetts & Arkansas, and school districts such as Palm Springs USD and East Central ISD. To be successful, we must have a platform we can trust,” said Courtney Lewis, Vice President of Tutoring Services at Carnegie Learning. “Pearl’s secure technology uniquely enables us to reach more students with greater efficiency and deeper insight, helping us deliver on our mission to unlock grade-level learning for all students.”

The partnership showcases Pearl’s ability to serve as a backbone for major tutoring initiatives, offering real-time session management, robust data reporting, and tools built for district compliance and success.

About Pearl

Based in Richmond, VA, Pearl is a leading evidence-based education infrastructure that streamlines operations, reports actionable data, and improves outcomes for districts, state agencies, and organizations. The Pearl Tutor Management System (TMS) and Data Hub power fully integrated, secure classroom and administrative tools that allow its partners to start, scale, and sustain tutoring to support measurable outcomes for all communities. By providing robust scheduling, data, and reporting tools, Pearl helps leaders design, manage, and measure high-impact tutoring programs at all levels. For more information or to schedule a platform demo, visit poweredbypearl.com.

About Carnegie Learning

Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is the world’s leading edtech company using research and AI to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students. A pioneer in K-12 education for 26+ years, we provide award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-impact tutoring solutions to more than 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, our company continues to conduct research with more than $90M in grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, and U.S. Department of Education, among others.

