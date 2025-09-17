State of Florida Partners with Pearl to Power Next Generation of Tutoring Infrastructure

The Pearl Tutor Management System and Data Hub power fully integrated, secure classroom and administrative tools that allow its partners to start, scale, and sustain tutoring to support measurable outcomes for all communities.

By working with Pearl, we’ve built a system that aggregates data from vendor partners to provide simplified reporting and valuable insights that support district-led tutoring programs.” — Jennie Wise, Ed.S., assistant director of the Florida Tutoring Advantage

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl, a leading technology partner to districts, states, and independent tutoring providers, announced today it has been named a selected partner for Florida Tutoring Advantage. The partnership includes Pearl’s Tutor Management System (TMS), program design services and access to Pearl’s new Data Hub. Florida Tutoring Advantage will provide Pearl’s services, and TMS to select districts who will use their own tutors and community to stand up in-house, high-impact tutoring.

Developed in partnership with Florida Tutoring Advantage, the Data Hub went live on September 15th, to collect, clean and analyze data from the numerous vendors working alongside the district-led programs.

Florida has taken a leadership role in championing high-impact state-wide tutoring systems that prioritize transparency, accountability, and student impact. By collaborating with Pearl, the state is implementing a first-of-its-kind platform that enables seamless data collection, cleaning, and reporting, laying the groundwork for future AI tools.

“This partnership with Florida demonstrates the critical role of infrastructure in scaling tutoring statewide,” said John Failla, Founder & CEO of Pearl. “Pearl’s TMS combined with its Data Hub powers a foundation for innovation, empowering districts to measure what matters, ROI and continuously improve outcomes for students.”

Florida’s support and collaboration were instrumental in piloting the early versions of the Data Hub. The new release reflects lessons learned in that pilot and marks a significant step forward in how states can coordinate and evaluate tutoring programs at scale.

"Florida Tutoring Advantage is committed to enhancing literacy and mathematics proficiency through high-impact tutoring. Privacy and data security are a top priority. Our partnership with Pearl will support us in bringing transparency to our outcomes-based partnerships with vendors to support student learning,” said Jennie Wise, Ed.S., assistant director of the Florida Tutoring Advantage. “By working with Pearl, we’ve built a system that aggregates data from vendor partners to provide simplified reporting and valuable insights that support district-led tutoring programs.” Wise continued.

Looking ahead, Pearl plans to release its first AI Agent this fall. The initial agent will serve as an Admin Data Agent across its TMS and Data Hub to provide district and state leaders with a Ph.D-level data analyst. The AI-driven agent will help leaders gain insights from their data, facilitate the outcomes-based contract aspect of their vendor partnerships, reduce administrative burden, and optimize decision-making.

About Pearl

Based in Richmond, VA, Pearl is the leading evidence-based education infrastructure that streamlines operations, reports actionable data, and improves outcomes for districts, state agencies, and organizations. The Pearl Tutor Management System and Data Hub power fully integrated, secure classroom and administrative tools that allow its partners to start, scale, and sustain tutoring to support measurable outcomes for all communities. By providing robust scheduling, data, and reporting tools, Pearl helps leaders design, manage, and measure high-impact tutoring programs at all levels. For more information or to schedule a platform demo, visit poweredbypearl.com.

About Florida Tutoring Advantage

Florida Tutoring Advantage is a statewide initiative aimed at transforming student outcomes in reading and mathematics. Administered by the University of Florida Lastinger Center for Learning, Florida Tutoring Advantage is designed to deliver evidence-based, high-impact tutoring to students across the state—utilizing in-person, virtual, and automated tutoring software for students in grades K–5 and AI-enhanced learning supports for students in grades 6–12. For more information, visit floridatutoringadvantage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.