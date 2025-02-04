DISTRICT EXPERT MATT BARROW JOINS PEARL

Matt Barrow joins Pearl as Director of Services Pearl is the leading tutor management system that powers evidence-based tutoring for districts, state agencies, and independent organizations.

Move comes following Pearl’s announcement it will offer services to design, build and implement district-led tutoring programs

District-led tutoring is a game-changer for kids who need additional support, and Pearl will revolutionize how we can build effective programs that last.” — Matt Barrow, Director of Services, Pearl

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl, the nation’s leading tutor management system that powers evidence-based programs, announced today that Matt Barrow has joined the company as the Director of Services.

In this newly created position, Barrow will serve as Pearl’s in-house expert collaborating with districts to design, build, and implement sustainable and effective high-impact tutoring programs, leveraging data analysis and best practices to drive student success. He will also provide guidance and support to Pearl's partners on program sustainability and strategic market opportunities.

“Following successful programs in Arlington, VA and Guilford, NC and, with the upcoming launch in districts across Florida, now is the perfect time to welcome Barrow to the Pearl family,” said John Failla, founder and CEO of Pearl. “There’s no better person to help connect the dots between district-led tutoring and the Pearl tutor management system.”

For the last fourteen years, Barrow has served in Baltimore City Schools, most recently as the Director of Differentiated Learning. He taught ELA and Social Studies in middle school for seven years before becoming the district’s MTSS Coordinator in 2018. In his prior role as the Academic Tutoring Coordinator, he led the design and supervision of the district’s high-dosage tutoring initiative, which has supported over 11,000 students each year since 2021. Additionally, he led the design, pilot, and supervised the implementation of Baltimore City’s district-led model, which uses paraeducators as tutors for K-3 foundational literacy.

“The momentum on the district level is as strong as the need,” said Barrow. “I am excited to bring my experience to Pearl and help further their mission to create equitable access to relationship-based education that is impactful, scalable, and sustainable. District-led tutoring is a game-changer for kids who need additional support, and Pearl will revolutionize how we can build effective programs that last,” Barrow continued.

Working with districts is not new to Pearl. Since 2021, Guilford County Schools has leveraged the Pearl tutor management system for immediate, accessible, and streamlined session tracking. GCS and its tutors are able to significantly increase the number of data points collected, enabling a deeper understanding of student needs and program effectiveness.

﻿﻿﻿"Guilford County School's leadership and their commitment to data-driven practices have been instrumental in the success of our tutoring program,” said Kara Hamilton Director of Tutorial Programming at Guilford County Schools. “Pearl has provided the essential tools and support to ensure that our program runs efficiently and effectively.”

In January 2024, as part of the Virginia Dept. of Education’s All-In Tutoring initiative, Arlington Public Schools partnered with Pearl to provide additional tutoring support for more than 1,000 identified students in grades 3-8 who meet specific criteria in reading and/or math. To scale at this level, APS relied on Pearl for expedited scheduling, consistent reporting, and ease of access for tutors using Pearl’s mobile app. In January 2025, APS was named the second best district in the state.

Based in Richmond, VA, Pearl is the leading tutor management system and ecosystem that powers evidence-based tutoring to streamline operations, report actionable data, and improve outcomes for districts, state agencies, and independent organizations. The platform fully integrates classroom and administrative tools, allowing partners to start, scale, and sustain data-driven and secure tutoring to support measurable outcomes for all communities. The Pearl ecosystem provides access to the nation’s largest and most respected industry partners including the National Student Support Accelerator at Stanford University, Centers for Research and Reform at Johns Hopkins University, and Deans for Impact. For more information about Pearl, or to schedule a free demo, visit TutorwithPearl.com.

