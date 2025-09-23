MPD Makes Arrest in Park Road Armed Carjacking
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.
On Saturday, September 20, 2025, at approximately 3:23 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and forced the victim to hand over their property. The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle.
On Monday, September 22, 2025, 25-year-old Avery Robinson, III, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).
CCN: 25143838
###
