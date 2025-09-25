Women-Owned HubSpot Diamond Partner Orange Marketing Secures WBENC Certification

Women's Business Enterprise National Council Orange Marketing, HubSpot Diamond Partner, WBENC Certified

Orange Marketing, a women-owned HubSpot Diamond Partner, renews WBENC certification, showcasing leadership and B2B growth expertise.

As a certified woman-owned agency, we combine HubSpot expertise with the credibility of WBENC.” — Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO, Orange Marketing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Partner agency serving B2B companies, SaaS, and nonprofit organizations, today announced that it has once again been recognized as a certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s leading advocate for and certifier of women-owned businesses.The renewal underscores Orange Marketing’s ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ownership, leadership, and operational excellence under women’s direction. WBENC certification is widely regarded as the benchmark for supplier diversity, requiring a comprehensive review process and third-party validation of majority women ownership and control.“Maintaining our WBENC certification is more than a credential. It’s a reflection of who we are,” said Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO of Orange Marketing. “As a women-owned business, we take pride in the opportunities this certification creates, both for our clients seeking diverse partners and for our role in strengthening the presence of women-led companies in the technology and services sector.”Orange Marketing’s distinction as both a WBENC-certified agency and a HubSpot Diamond Partner highlights its dual strengths: delivering best-in-class HubSpot strategy, implementation, and optimization, while contributing to the growth and visibility of women-owned enterprises.For more information about Orange Marketing and its services, visit OrangeMarketing.com About Orange Marketing: Orange Marketing helps B2B companies, SaaS, and nonprofit organizations grow by leveraging the full power of HubSpot. Since its founding in 2018, Orange Marketing has supported hundreds of companies with marketing, sales enablement, service implementation, and growth strategies. The fully remote team is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and is proud to hold more than 120 HubSpot certifications and over 134 five-star reviews.About WBENC:Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of Women’s Business Enterprises (WBEs). WBENC’s mission is to fuel economic growth by identifying, certifying, and supporting women-owned businesses. Today, WBENC has more than 17,000 certified WBEs and works with over 1,000 corporate members representing America’s most respected brands. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

