Action Day Schools Expands with its First-Ever Full Spanish Immersion Preschool Program with Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

Action Day Schools' new 100% Spanish Immersion Program in high demand

Action Day Schools' first ever full Spanish Immersion program is already booming.

After 57 years of serving families in the South Bay, we are thrilled to expand our language immersion opportunities.” — Cathy Jelic, President of Action Day Schools

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Action Day Schools (ADS) has expanded with its first-ever Full Spanish Immersion Preschool program , opening two new classrooms for children ages 2 ½ to 5 years old. Enrollment filled quickly after the program’s launch last month, with 33 students now participating, which prompted the immediate need for additional space.The ribbon cutting will take place on Monday, September 29, at 10:00 a.m. at 2021 Lincoln Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood. The community is invited to join local leaders, educators, and families to celebrate this milestone.“After 57 years of serving families in the South Bay, we are thrilled to expand our language immersion opportunities,” said Cathy Jelic, President of Action Day Schools. “We know how valuable it is for children to learn a second language early, and we’re proud to offer a program that reflects the needs of today’s families.”Research shows that children who grow up bilingual gain lifelong cognitive, social, and cultural advantages, and parents across the region are embracing the program. One parent, Merry Sara, teaches Spanish at Branham High School and has enrolled her 4-year-old daughter Maddelein Rose. She explained that early immersion is the most effective way to learn a language and expressed her excitement that her daughter has this opportunity.Another parent, Jorge, enrolled his 4 ½-year-old daughter, Mila. Jorge speaks Spanish, but his wife does not, and now she is learning alongside their daughter, turning the program into a family-wide experience.The ribbon-cutting celebration will feature remarks from District 6 Councilmember Michael Mulcahy and Cathy Jelic. Guests will also have the chance to tour the classrooms, meet the teachers and students, and talk with families about the benefits of bilingual education. Refreshments will be provided.The event underscores ADS’s continued commitment to innovative early childhood education and the unique needs of today’s families.Event Details:WHERE:Action Day School, 2021 Lincoln Ave., San Jose, CAWHEN:Monday, September 29, 2025 – 10:00 a.m.WHO:1. President Cathy Jelic2. District 6 Councilmember Michael Mulcahy3. Parent

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.