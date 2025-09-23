Nominations Now Open for the 2026 Saskatchewan Order of Merit

CANADA, September 23 - Released on September 23, 2025

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Saskatchewan Order of Merit (S.O.M.), the province’s highest honour recognizing outstanding achievement and service.

“Being invested with the Order of Merit is an unequalled tribute from the Crown and the people of Saskatchewan,” Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre said. “Members of the Order are innovators, groundbreakers and leaders who have positively impacted our province in countless ways. However, for these remarkable people to be acknowledged, they first must be nominated.”

Established in 1985, the Saskatchewan Order of Merit celebrates excellence across all sectors of Saskatchewan life. Individuals are awarded this honour in recognition of their significant contributions in areas such as agriculture, business, industry, community leadership, public service, the arts, research and volunteerism.

Nominees must be current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan. Nominations may be submitted by individuals or groups but must be for a person—not an organization. Posthumous nominations are accepted within one year of the individual’s passing.

Recipients of the 2026 Saskatchewan Order of Merit will be formally invested by the Lieutenant Governor at a ceremony next year. Members of the Order are recognized within the Canadian Honours System and may use the post-nominal letters S.O.M.

Deadline for nominations is November 30, 2025. Online submissions are encouraged, but nominations will also be accepted by mail, courier, or in person.

To learn more or to submit a nomination, visit: saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

