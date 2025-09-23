Governor Abbott Announces New Eli Lilly Manufacturing Investment In Harris County

TEXAS, September 23 - September 23, 2025 | Houston, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) will construct an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility, totaling around 1 million square feet in Harris County during a press conference at Generation Park.Lilly will invest more than $6.5 billion and create more than 600 new jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $5.5 million has been extended to Lilly, and the project has been approved under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program.

"Texas is the best state in America for doing business," said Governor Abbott. "This announcement by Lilly will boost pharmaceutical manufacturing in the state of Texas and ensure that we do not rely on other countries for the manufacturing and supply of medicines and medical supplies. Texas is doing its part to bring manufacturing capacity back to America and expanding biomedical manufacturing right here in our great state."

The new site in Harris County will focus on domestic production of next-generation small molecule synthetic medicines. This is the largest investment in API manufacturing in Texas to date. Lilly’s announcement of greater-than-expected capital investment and job growth goes beyond its original commitments during the incentive application process. Together, Lilly and Texas will help shape the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing for the nation and the world.

“Our new U.S. manufacturing facilities are more than just an investment in infrastructure —they're a commitment to American innovation, onshoring jobs, economic growth, and public health,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly Chair and CEO. “By expanding our domestic footprint, we’re strengthening our supply chain, reducing reliance on overseas production, and accelerating the delivery of life-changing medicines to patients. This is a win for Lilly, a win for American workers, and most importantly, a win for the communities and patients we serve.”

“Lilly’s decision to invest more than $6.5 billion in Harris County is a powerful testament to the strength of our community and its ability to support lifesaving work in the life sciences and create living wage jobs and equitable economic opportunities for working families in Harris County,” said Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “Harris County is unmatched for its speed to market, world-class infrastructure, and exceptional workforce. Harris County, along with partners at McCord Development in Generation Park and San Jacinto College, have built an ecosystem that is purposefully designed for life science projects—offering best-in-class infrastructure, workforce training, and a community environment that connects innovation with quality of life.”

“Sheldon Independent School District (ISD) is proud to welcome Lilly to our community,” said Sheldon ISD Superintendent Dr. Demetrius McCall. “This partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation, education, and opportunity. Together, we will empower our students with the skills and experiences they need to thrive in a global workforce.”

“This is a transformative moment for the Houston region and our life sciences industry,” said Greater Houston Partnership President and CEO Steve Kean. “The Lilly project represents one of the largest for-profit life sciences investments in Texas history and is a powerful endorsement of Houston’s growing position as a global hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing, and biomedical excellence. This win reflects years of strategic work by partners across the public and private sectors to build the talent, infrastructure, and business environment needed to attract world-class companies like Lilly.”

The Governor was joined by Lilly Chair and CEO David Ricks, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Representative Harold Dutton, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Mayor of Houston John Whitmire, and other local and state officials and public health advocates.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.

View more information about Lilly.