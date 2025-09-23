Kimberly Baeth Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Celebration, Creativity, and Building a Remarkable Business

FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimberly Baeth, President of Cutting Edge Success and founder of Golden Openings, creator of the world’s first giant ribbon cutting scissors, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building a legacy through customer celebration, creative product innovation, and business growth with purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Baeth will reflect on her journey from launching Golden Openings in 1997 to serving thousands of businesses across the globe and now mentoring others through Cutting Edge Success. She breaks down the power of combining integrity, enthusiasm, and customised experiences to grow a profitable business—while celebrating milestones with meaning.“We are successful because we don’t focus only on products but also on our customers’ dreams, experiences, and needs,” said Baeth.Kimberly’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/kimberly-baeth

